Who Are Bachelor Zach Shallcross’ Top 3 Women? Season 27 Fantasy Suite Date Spoilers
The final three! Zach Shallcross didn’t find love with pilot Rachel Recchia during season 19 of The Bachelorette, but he dates some incredible contestants during his own time as the Bachelor. Keep reading to see season 27 spoilers about which ladies make it to Zach’s overnight dates. Who Are Bachelor Zach’s Final 3? While...
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be
Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth
Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
‘The Bachelor’: Christina Mandrell Is the ‘Ring Leader’ Who Causes Brianna Thorbourne to Quit
'The Bachelor' cast member Christina Mandrell is the 'ring leader' in the situation regarding Brianna Thorbourne being bullied during filming.
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
Meet Esti Maxine Stephens, John Legend And Chrissy Teigen’s 3rd Child
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are now parents of three as they recently welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine Stephens, into the world.
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
Teddi Wright Debuts Her New Boyfriend After Early ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Exit: Photos
A year of firsts! Teddi Wright gushed about her new romance after her Bachelor in Paradise exit — and offered fans a sneak peek at the mystery man. "First new years kiss ever!! happy new year 🫶🏽 #2023," the surgical unit nurse, 26, captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, January 1. In the social media […]
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Things will get tense for the 'Married at First Sight' Nashville couples when one husband makes a pass at another man's wife during the honeymoon.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Maltby Said Seeing Michael Allio as a Dad Is ‘So Special’
'Bachelor in Paradise' star Danielle Maltby recently discussed her relationship with Michael Allio and how special it is to see him in dad-mode.
Zach Eliminates 'Aggressive' Contestant After One of Worst Kisses in 'Bachelor' History
Zach Shallcross reacts to Monday’s premiere shocker after 'forced, awkward' kiss from dominating contestant Madison.
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Paris Hilton Welcomes 1st Child With Husband Carter Reum: ‘Exploding With Love’
Paris Hilton is a mom! The 41-year-old socialite and her husband Carter Reum recently welcomed their first child, a boy, via surrogate. The lovebirds confirmed the happy news to People and Paris admitted their “hearts are exploding with love” for the new addition. “It’s always been my dream...
Where Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Stand on Having Another Baby
Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Now that Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son Matteo is about to turn two and a half, the newlyweds are revealing if they've talked about having a second child. "We have," Nikki exclusively told E! News ahead...
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Baby Nursery Is Perfect for Their Future Son! See Photos
These future parents are prepared! Tarek El Moussa and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) designed an adorable baby nursery for their future son, and the Selling Sunset star gave fans a full tour inside the room. “Baby El Moussa nursery reveal!!” Heather, 35, captioned an Instagram...
Jennifer Hudson Tears Up Announcing Her Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal: 'Greatest Joys of My Career'
The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for season 2 after averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers throughout season 1 The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for season 2! Host Jennifer Hudson announced the good news in a segment of the series, shared on Wednesday morning, with a song. "But we made it," she belted, before revealing that "The Jennifer Hudson Show has been renewed for season 2." "Don't you want to run and shout?" she asked the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. Hudson, 41, later added, "I think this happens to all...
