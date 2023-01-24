Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released. A judge has ordered a man released immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years in prison for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii. The judge ruled Tuesday that Albert “Ian” Schweitze be “released from his shackles immediately." A petition filed late Monday outlined additional evidence in one of Hawaii’s biggest murders, which unfolded on Christmas Eve in 1991 on Hawaii Island, commonly known as the Big Island.

