Jobs loss in Clinton
Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
gsabusiness.com
Beverage company to open $130M facility in Spartanburg County
A beverage company has plans to open its first South Carolina facility in Spartanburg County. Milo’s Tea Co.’s $130 million investment is expected to create 103 new jobs, according to a release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. Located at Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore,...
Newberry City Manager Matt DeWitt’s contract not renewed
NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council voted Wednesday at its special called city council meeting to not renew City Manager Matt DeWitt’
Charlotte Stories
Milo’s Tea Announces Plans To Build New $130 Million Facility in South Carolina
After searching for a suitable site for a 110,000–square foot facility for several years, the company chose 48 acres at the corner of U.S. highways 290 and 221 in Moore, SC. “South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo CEO Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”
WYFF4.com
Hundreds of Greenwood County residents work to secure funding and replace 130-year-old dam before it breaches
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — The Upstate has a big dam problem. And its ripple effect impacts communities miles downstream. Now, a group of more than a thousand concerned residents is working together to prevent what could be one of the worst environmental disasters in South Carolina history. "If that...
furman.edu
As Xanthene Norris ends political career, her impact on Greenville continues
Nathaniel Cary of The Post and Courier takes a look back at the career of Furman University alumna Xanthene Sayles Norris M’71, civil rights activist, educator and public servant. Now 93, Norris is stepping away from her quarter-century post with Greenville County Council. Taking her place in District 23 is Alan Mitchell who has been on the receiving end of Norris’s counsel.
golaurens.com
Doris M. Patterson - Laurens
Ms. Doris M. Patterson, age 89, of 113 Park Place, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Prisma Health and Rehabilitation in Clinton, S.C. She is survived by one son Mitchell A. (Antoinette) Patterson Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl L. Patterson, Darlene P. (Derek) Owens; and one grandson.
Retail and dining center starting to take shape in Anderson
A retail and dining center in Anderson is finally coming to life after months of anticipation.
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff announces 2022 employee award recipients
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)— Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster recently announced award recipients for the Year 2022. Detention Deputy Crystal Houseal was presented with the Charles Harshman Detention Officer of the Year award after serving at the center for seven years. Houseal has “not only earned the respect from her fellow employees, but from the detainees being held at the Detention Center for various criminal charges,” say officials.
FOX Carolina
Plans to build new emergency department at AnMed Health
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate health system is making room for more patients. AnMed Health is moving forward with plans to build a new stand-alone emergency department at its Piedmont Campus. AnMed Health CEO William Kenley said this area is where the health system is seeing a growing...
golaurens.com
County Council approves construction contract for historic courthouse renovations
Laurens County intends to sign a $5.1 Million contract with Masburn Construction Co. to bring the Historic Courthouse in downtown Laurens more closely in line with its 1911 appearance. The bulk of the money - $3.1 Million - comes from the Capital Projects Sales Tax, passed by a majority of...
First Responder Friday: Greenwood Police Department
Everyone has a different path to becoming a first responder. Officer Ana Salazar's started when she was seven years old.
golaurens.com
Vickie Eidson Ross Hughes - Laurens
Vickie Eidson Ross Hughes, 66, of Laurens passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at Prisma Laurens County Hospital. Born in Laurens, she was a daughter of the late Marilyn Eidson Norwood and was reared by her grandmother, the late Mary Sasser. Vickie was formerly employed with Inman Mills and retired from Wal-Mart Distribution. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.
gsabusiness.com
California biotech company to open $50M facility in Union County
A California-based biotech company is opening its first facility in South Carolina in Union County. MycoWorks, which creates luxury-quality leather alternatives using the trademarked Fine Mycelium, has selected Stream Realty Partners, CH Realty Partners, and Gray to help develop its first full-scale production facility in Union, S.C., according to a news release.
gsabusiness.com
Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin
Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
WYFF4.com
Portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway to be temporarily closed in Anderson County due to construction
ANDERSON, S.C. — A portion of Jim Ed Rice Parkway at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center will be temporarily closed to thru traffic starting Jan. 30. “The purpose of the project is to actually create safe access across this thru road to be able to tie into the Trails Disc Golf Course,” said Matt Schell, Parks Department manager for Anderson County.
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
livingupstatesc.com
The Jones Oyster Co. brings fresh seafood to downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Jones Oyster Co. recently opened its doors, bringing fresh seafood and a coastal vibe to downtown Greenville. “We’ve been here only a few weeks, and almost, literally, everything on the menu is seafood,” Table 301 Corporate Chef Rodney Freidank said. “It’s just a small space right in downtown. We wanted it to be a cozy, regulars kind of place where people could just relax and have a good time. It’s not really very upscale, you know, but it’s all about fresh seafood. We’re bringing in the freshest stuff we can get.”
