After searching for a suitable site for a 110,000–square foot facility for several years, the company chose 48 acres at the corner of U.S. highways 290 and 221 in Moore, SC. “South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo CEO Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”

MOORE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO