tjrwrestling.net

The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers

WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
ringsidenews.com

Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus

Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'

Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Suffers Major Injury

Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
stillrealtous.com

Kevin Owens Comments On WWE Sale Rumors

They say that anything can happen in professional wrestling and a few weeks ago Vince McMahon returned to WWE to pursue a sale of the company. Shortly after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO of WWE. Kevin Owens recently spoke to San Antonio Express about Stephanie McMahon’s WWE...
wrestletalk.com

VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air

WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
PWMania

AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE

Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike

Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline. And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey

It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
wrestlinginc.com

Jojo Wasn't Invited To WWE Star's Wedding Over Total Divas Cast Change

JoJo said her departure from E!'s "Total Divas" led to some cold shoulders from one of her former cast members in the years afterwards. During a recent episode of "The Bellas Podcast," former "Total Divas" cast members Natalya and JoJo joined Nikki and Brie Bella to discuss the reality show's upcoming 10th anniversary. The E! Series ran for nine seasons from 2013 until 2019, becoming one of WWE's most successful crossovers into mainstream entertainment.
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury

It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon

A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract

Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...

