Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Ed Reed saying he got Jackson State offer throws Deion Sanders' endorsement of TC Taylor into question
When Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman couldn't come to an agreement, he said he was offered the Jackson State football coach job to replace Deion Sanders.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Dan Quinn head coaching sweepstakes reach stunning conclusion
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been one of the hottest commodities in NFL head coaching rumors over the past few years, and this offseason has been no different. Amid the interest from various organizations across the league, Quinn has stunningly decided to pull himself out of the running for head coaching vacancies, opting […] The post Cowboys’ Dan Quinn head coaching sweepstakes reach stunning conclusion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa shreds 'jabroni' Skip Bayless for 49ers take
Lisa McCaffrey had no time for Skip's nonsense.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed
Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around. Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions […] The post Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers Mock Draft: Mel Kiper’s prediction for 2023 first-round pick
Although most of the attention is on the playoffs, most organizations are thinking about the future. It all starts with the 2023 NFL Draft in April and whoever teams select, especially on Day 1. ESPN’s draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his first mock draft of the year, giving Packers fans an idea of what could happen in the first round.
Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October. Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against […] The post Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Sean Payton-to-Cardinals not dead yet
Sean Payton is the biggest fish in the market right now, and NFL teams are scrambling to get him as their new coach. There are plenty of potential targets for Payton, including the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos. Apparently, though, one other team is still interested in getting Sean Payton as […] The post RUMOR: Sean Payton-to-Cardinals not dead yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Bucs coach drops concerning comments on Tom Brady’s ‘stressful’ year
Having coached for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past five seasons, retired quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen has insight into the mind and life of future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady that hasn’t been granted to many. However, the ability to coach Brady came with more than the pressure of winning a championship this […] The post Ex-Bucs coach drops concerning comments on Tom Brady’s ‘stressful’ year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow’s lineman get ominous final Bengals injury update ahead of AFC Championship
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing for a battle in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Burrow and the Bengals will be without two of their top offensive linemen. Left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa have both been ruled out for the Bengals’ matchup with the […] The post Joe Burrow’s lineman get ominous final Bengals injury update ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow reveals Super Smash Brothers secret to Bengals-Chiefs game prep
Joe Burrow is no stranger to hard-work. However, he’s also apparently a video game player. Specifically, the Cincinnati Bengals’ star QB enjoys Super Smash Brothers. Burrow recently revealed that he plays the game on flights to road stadiums, per Field Yates. “Joe Burrow asked whether he watches film on the flight to away games, says […] The post Joe Burrow reveals Super Smash Brothers secret to Bengals-Chiefs game prep appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers X-Factor vs. Eagles in 2023 NFC Championship, and it’s not Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship opponent this Sunday is the Philadelphia Eagles after the NFC West champs took out the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 last week. The story of that Divisional Round game was the No. 1 ranked 49ers defense, which held the high-powered Cowboys offense to just one touchdown and two field goals. On offense, it was seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy connecting with tight end George Kittle for 95 of his 214 yards. Last year’s “Mr. Irrelevant” has been one of the stories of the season, coming from obscurity and winning his first seven starts to get his Niners within a win of the Super Bowl. However, for the upcoming 49ers-Eagles tilt, the 49ers’ X-factor isn’t the young quarterback, it’s the running back the team traded for midseason.
‘A bloody turf-war’: Haason Reddick’s mental state ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC title game
The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl. They will have to go through the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game but have talent all over the field. One such talent, Haason Reddick, will be bringing the heat as they look to get back to the big game. […] The post ‘A bloody turf-war’: Haason Reddick’s mental state ahead of Eagles-49ers NFC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0