hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge
Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. Authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This program has diverted scores of mentally ill people from jail to treatment. It’s also saved millions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A program that pushes mentally ill defendants into community treatment instead of jail has saved taxpayers millions of dollars — and it’s still just in the testing phase. Advocates, judges and lawmakers say the results prove it’s time to beef up the program. Rescuing...
Mayor Roth says the search for Dana Ireland’s killer continues
Will Dana Ireland's killer ever be caught? Now that the man originally convicted in her murder has been set free, the prosecutor's office said it is reassessing the evidence.
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
newsfromthestates.com
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys
Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
KITV.com
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California. A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife Maya Millete. The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Maui Memorial is refusing to answer questions about Maui Health CEO Michael Rembis' unexpected retirement announcement. Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, blames misquoted online news article. Updated: 8 minutes ago. |. Ballard says she was misquoted by a Honolulu Civil Beat reporter. No rest for the winner: After...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police seeking help in locating missing woman who may be in danger
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last made contact with a family member on Wednesday night. According to police, she may have been in the Pearl City area.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
Honolulu county laws all tourists should know
The Honolulu Police Department is reminding the public about the laws they enforce in Honolulu County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
To tackle illegal activity, these rangers are coming to a city beach park near you
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has launched a new program aimed at putting more eyes at city beach parks to spot illegal commercial activity — and they’re accepting applicants. The Parks Department is calling them “park rangers.”. The city is investing approximately $800,000 into the program. Officials...
Writing his own story after spending 23 years in prison
Just a little over 24 hours ago, Albert Ian Schweitzer was spending the rest of his life in prison for the murder of Dana Ireland, a crime we now know, he did not commit.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Emotions run high in court at sentencing of man convicted for a deadly Hawala crash
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Johnalynn ILAE. Police have closed down a portion of Booth Road between Booth/Star Road and Pacific Heights Road/Kaola Way. Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Authorities are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6. Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the...
KITV.com
Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home
The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi makes January 25 'Luke Shepardson Day' in honor of Eddie win
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi has declared Wednesday, January 25, 2023 'Luke Shepardson Day,' after Luke's incredible The Eddie surf championship win on Sunday.
KITV.com
Blangiardi: Filling officer vacancies at HPD is 'top priority'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amid an ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), city leaders promised they are looking into solutions for attracting new recruits and retaining them. During a meeting with state legislators on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted HPD has been losing officers to competitive offers...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, claiming she was misquoted in news article
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard took the stand today in the trial over a defamation suit filed against her by the former head of the police union. Ballard doubled down on her claim that she did not defame former SHOPO head Tenari Maafala. Ballard said a...
