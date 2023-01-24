ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man suspected in child abduction appears before judge

Authorities say no threat after suspicious bag found outside FBI building in Kapolei. Authorities are investigating a suspicious bag that was found outside the FBI building in Kapolei on Thursday afternoon. Search underway for missing Oahu woman; case believed linked to man found dead. Updated: 5 minutes ago. |. Authorities...
KAPOLEI, HI
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
newsfromthestates.com

Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys

Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home

The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway tied to deadly protests in GA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening. It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”. It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Blangiardi: Filling officer vacancies at HPD is 'top priority'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amid an ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), city leaders promised they are looking into solutions for attracting new recruits and retaining them. During a meeting with state legislators on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted HPD has been losing officers to competitive offers...
HONOLULU, HI

