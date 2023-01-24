Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.

2 DAYS AGO