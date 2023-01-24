Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Royal Rumble Saturday, Including Press Conference
WWE has announced the lineup for Royal Rumble programming on Peacock tomorrow night, which includes a post show press conference. The announcement reads:. Get geared up for Royal Rumble on The Road to WrestleMania with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Best of Royal Rumble Matches. Things heat up...
More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery
While The Briscoes signed a long-term contract with Tony Khan’s ROH last year, they were still not allowed to appear on AEW TV to promote ROH PPVs. This was due to a ban from Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TBS and TNT. Tony Khan confirmed this in an interview, noting that he wanted to put them on TV to hype matches with the Briscoes. The team’s ban almost prevented any kind of tribute to Jay Briscoe, before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan had said he fought hard to get Mark Briscoe on Dynamite for the tribute match with Jay Lethal.
Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys
AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.
Update On Former WWE Champion Scheduled For Royal Rumble (SPOILERS)
There have been rumors of big names appearing at the Royal Rumble, and this is no exception. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble. It was unknown if he will be wrestling, possibly in the Rumble match, but he’s on the show.
NBCU CEO Comments On Possibly Buying WWE
In an interview with Deadline, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell spoke about the possibility of the company buying WWE, which is said to be gearing up for a sale. Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this month to prepare the company for a potential sale, and they’ve even hired advisors like JPMorgan. While asked about WWE, Shell didn’t mention them directly, but said NBCU is open to making investments.
The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.
Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage
Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
Fightful Select has several backstage notes on who are in San Antonio, TX for tomorrow night’s WWE Royal Rumble festivities. This includes several wrestlers who are not booked on the show as of now. These include Doudrop, Alpha Academy, the Street Profits, Titus O’Neil, Mia Yim and Xavier Woods. Several of the wrestlers are doing media for the company.
Prince Nana Reveals Which Wrestler He Wants In The Embassy, Remembers Jimmy Rave
On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, the head of The Embassy, PRINCE NANA, talked about the late Jimmy Rave. Nana also revealed which former Embassy wrestler he would bring back into the fold if he could. Highlights below:. On Jimmy Rave as the “Crown Jewel” of the Embassy: “He...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
Various News: Action Andretti Chats With Renee Paquette, Big Bill on AEW Unrestricted, WOW – Women of Wrestling Superheroes Appear on Let’s Make a Deal
– A new episode of The Sessions dropped today, featuring AEW star Action Andretti chatting with Renee Paquette:. Action Andretti is the newest overnight sensation of All Elite Wrestling following a surprise win over Chris Jericho, but it’s good to know the kid is staying humble. Andretti joins The Sessions to discuss what went into his breakout victory over Jericho, Tony Khan’s pumped reaction and what it means to finally become a success after years of grinding on the independent scene.
The FBI To Challenge For Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Titles At MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced that the FBI will challenge Natural Vibes for the Dragon Gate Open the Twin Gate titles at MLW Superfight. The event happens on February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Major League Wrestling today announced a DRAGONGATE Twin Gate Championship match: champions Natural Vibes...
Hall’s Jay Briscoe: A Celebration Of Life Review
As you might have guessed, this is a special show honoring the life of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. The show was filmed after last week’s AEW taping and features special matches, plus presumably tributes and maybe classic matches from Briscoe’s career. That should be more than enough so let’s get to it.
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
WWE Announces Guidelines For Tomorrow’s Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show
WWE has announced the guidelines for the Undertaker 1 deadMAN show tomorrow night, the night before the Royal Rumble. The guidelines include a list of prohibited items. Tech Port Center & Arena 3331 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226. Friday Jan. 27, 2023. VIP M&G Doors Open at 7:00...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen. * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud. * AEW Women’s...
Official WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Released Featuring John Cena in 2K Showcase
Following the reveal of John Cena as the cover athlete for WWE 2K23, 2K Games has now revealed the official gameplay trailer for the upcoming release. The latest trailer features new gameplay footage and also showcases this year’s 2K Showcase mode, featuring John Cena. WWE 2K23 arrives on March 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, and Windows PC via steam.
WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
Update On Which Women Will Not Be In Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and so far only seven women have been announced for the Rumble match itself. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on who will not be appearing in the match. It was noted that as of the the middle of this week, Ronda Rousey...
