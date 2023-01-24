ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery

While The Briscoes signed a long-term contract with Tony Khan’s ROH last year, they were still not allowed to appear on AEW TV to promote ROH PPVs. This was due to a ban from Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TBS and TNT. Tony Khan confirmed this in an interview, noting that he wanted to put them on TV to hype matches with the Briscoes. The team’s ban almost prevented any kind of tribute to Jay Briscoe, before this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan had said he fought hard to get Mark Briscoe on Dynamite for the tribute match with Jay Lethal.
411mania.com

Teams Announced For AAA Lucha Libre World Cup Trios Tourneys

AAA has announced all of the teams for the Lucha Libre World Cup trio tournaments, which happen this March in Guadalajara. The teams include wrestlers from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW and more. The teams include:. Men’s Teams:. * USA: Johnny Caballero, Sam Adonis & Christopher Daniels.
411mania.com

Update On Former WWE Champion Scheduled For Royal Rumble (SPOILERS)

There have been rumors of big names appearing at the Royal Rumble, and this is no exception. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble. It was unknown if he will be wrestling, possibly in the Rumble match, but he’s on the show.
411mania.com

NBCU CEO Comments On Possibly Buying WWE

In an interview with Deadline, NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell spoke about the possibility of the company buying WWE, which is said to be gearing up for a sale. Vince McMahon returned to the company earlier this month to prepare the company for a potential sale, and they’ve even hired advisors like JPMorgan. While asked about WWE, Shell didn’t mention them directly, but said NBCU is open to making investments.
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and 2023 took a rough turn last week in the wrestling world with the tragic passing of Jay Briscoe. I’m not gonna lie; covering last week’s NXT was a little bit rough because of the news hitting early in the show. It’s a new week, and tonight’s episode will lean heavily on the women’s division as Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles against Alba Fyre and eventually, Isla Dawn by herself, while Roxanna Perez will have a “Championship Summit” with Toxic Attraction ahead of their match at NXT Vengeance Day. Thea Hail will have a celebration of getting her first win last week, Tiffany Stratton and Indi Hartwell go one-on-one, and Wendy Choo takes on Elektra Lopez. Plus we’ll probably have more between Grayson Waller & Bron Breakker among other things.
411mania.com

Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble

Fightful Select has several backstage notes on who are in San Antonio, TX for tomorrow night’s WWE Royal Rumble festivities. This includes several wrestlers who are not booked on the show as of now. These include Doudrop, Alpha Academy, the Street Profits, Titus O’Neil, Mia Yim and Xavier Woods. Several of the wrestlers are doing media for the company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

Prince Nana Reveals Which Wrestler He Wants In The Embassy, Remembers Jimmy Rave

On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, the head of The Embassy, PRINCE NANA, talked about the late Jimmy Rave. Nana also revealed which former Embassy wrestler he would bring back into the fold if he could. Highlights below:. On Jimmy Rave as the “Crown Jewel” of the Embassy: “He...
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Various News: Action Andretti Chats With Renee Paquette, Big Bill on AEW Unrestricted, WOW – Women of Wrestling Superheroes Appear on Let’s Make a Deal

– A new episode of The Sessions dropped today, featuring AEW star Action Andretti chatting with Renee Paquette:. Action Andretti is the newest overnight sensation of All Elite Wrestling following a surprise win over Chris Jericho, but it’s good to know the kid is staying humble. Andretti joins The Sessions to discuss what went into his breakout victory over Jericho, Tony Khan’s pumped reaction and what it means to finally become a success after years of grinding on the independent scene.
411mania.com

Hall’s Jay Briscoe: A Celebration Of Life Review

As you might have guessed, this is a special show honoring the life of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. The show was filmed after last week’s AEW taping and features special matches, plus presumably tributes and maybe classic matches from Briscoe’s career. That should be more than enough so let’s get to it.
FRESNO, CA
411mania.com

WWE Announces Guidelines For Tomorrow’s Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show

WWE has announced the guidelines for the Undertaker 1 deadMAN show tomorrow night, the night before the Royal Rumble. The guidelines include a list of prohibited items. Tech Port Center & Arena 3331 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226. Friday Jan. 27, 2023. VIP M&G Doors Open at 7:00...
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen. * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud. * AEW Women’s...
411mania.com

Official WWE 2K23 Gameplay Trailer Released Featuring John Cena in 2K Showcase

Following the reveal of John Cena as the cover athlete for WWE 2K23, 2K Games has now revealed the official gameplay trailer for the upcoming release. The latest trailer features new gameplay footage and also showcases this year’s 2K Showcase mode, featuring John Cena. WWE 2K23 arrives on March 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox One, and Windows PC via steam.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble

– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
TEXAS STATE
411mania.com

Update On Which Women Will Not Be In Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and so far only seven women have been announced for the Rumble match itself. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on who will not be appearing in the match. It was noted that as of the the middle of this week, Ronda Rousey...

Comments / 0

Community Policy