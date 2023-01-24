ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Authorities looking for suspect who robbed Grand Junction bank

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTAbW_0kOuT0G900

Authorities are searching for the suspect who robbed a Grand Junction bank Monday evening.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. at the Bank of the San Juans located at 685 Horizon Drive, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

Grand Junction police say the suspect handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The teller gave the suspect money, and the suspect took off in what is believed to be a blue passenger car, according to police.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Grand Junction PD and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident, with help from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kOuT0G900
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Body Security Check

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Officers arrest suspect, claim he intentionally drove truck into police station

Police in Grand Junction arrested a man they say intentionally drove into the police station. Surveillance video shows the truck crashing into the lobby on Wednesday. Nathan Chacon, 45, was arrested immediately after the crash. He faces several charges, including attempted murder. Officers said Chacon told them that he knew it was a bad idea.An affidavit states that previous records show at least 90 calls for service involving Chacon as he reported strange happenings. Officers did not find any evidence to substantiate those calls. The police department also documents that the calls have seemed to escalate recently. According to police, Chacon told officers that he intended to leave the Grand Junction area on Wednesday but believed he was being followed. Chacon said that he drove into the lobby because he was worried he would be killed if he stopped outside. 
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Vehicle crashes through GJPD front door

GRAND JUNCTION, (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department lobby was a bit crowded this afternoon. According to a tweet from the GJPD, a vehicle crashed into the department’s lobby at around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon. No injuries are known at this time but the GJPD says it’s lobby will be closed for the foreseeable […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Suspect in Sherwood Drive murder arrested and charged

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Montrose Police Department reports that a suspect in the murder on Sherwood Drive from earlier this week has been arrested. Elijah J. Johnson, a 26-year-old Montrose resident, was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators say he shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend, 59-year-old David Lofley. Court documents indicate that Johnson argued with Lofley, then shot him in the head. Johnson is being held on a $500,000 bond.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Montrose Police Department investigating homicide

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. Many Coloradans are seeing double or even triple costs for gas and electric this year, and most just want to know why. DU basketball player facing vehicular homicide charges. Updated: 15 hours ago.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Friend of Brian Cohee testifies in murder trial

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday.
MONTROSE, CO
nbc11news.com

Meet Grand Junction’s newest fire station

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is gearing up for another hearing on wolf reintroduction on the western slope. The Montrose Police Department is investigating the homicide of an adult man who was found dead Monday. Explaining the high cost of your Xcel bill. Updated: 13 hours ago. Many Coloradans are seeing...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
basinnow.com

6 People Arrested In Rifle After Search Uncovers Stolen Vehicles And Illegal Drugs

Six people were arrested in Rifle, Colorado on Thursday, January 19th, after the Rifle Police Department obtained a search warrant for a property where it was suspected a stolen vehicle was located. Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response (SPEAR) team issued a press release about what transpired. The stolen vehicle was located on the property but that was just the tip of the iceberg. Investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances and a second search warrant was obtained for an expanded search. Investigators recovered 3 stolen vehicles, 3 stolen motorcycles and seized 4 firearms, over a pound of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of marijuana. The six people arrested on scene were Devon Johnson, Travis Smith, Molly Mencimer, Amulfo Arzola, James Echeverria, and Troy Echeverria. They were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a peace officer. Additional arrest warrants were pending at the time of the press release. SPEAR was assisted by Rifle PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado River Fire and Rescue, and the Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.
RIFLE, CO
KREX

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office looking for victim advocate volunteers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for compassionate volunteers to provide comfort to victims of crime and traumatic incidents. These volunteers are trained by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and respond to emergency scenes as needed to offer support and solace immediately following a crime or other traumatic event. […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Red Rock Auto Group under State and local investigation

"Red Rock Auto Group" has been driving in the fast lane for the last few years, buying up 5 major local dealerships since 2016, But a new state investigation could slow things down, after multiple customers, and some former employees, raised serious questions about their business practices. There are dozens of complaints online and with the better business bureau on this issue, some so serious they've triggered a local and state investigation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Cohee Trial reaches halfway point

Because of a series of setbacks including Cohee's delayed mental health evaluation, the People v Cohee took almost two years to begin, and one of the psychologists involved in the evaluation shared her explosive testimony again on Thursday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
fireapparatusmagazine.com

‘Two Pony’ Fire Station Opens in Grand Junction (CO)

The Grand Junction Fire Department officially opened the city’s seventh fire station Monday, Fire Station 8, also known as “Two Pony Station,” gjsentinel.com reported. The 10,500-square-foot station, located at 441 31 Road, gets its name from two ponies, named Cookies and Cream, whose owners sold the land to Grand Junction, and who still live nearby, the report said.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Canyon View Park LED installation complete

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KREX) — The city of Grand Junction announced it’s completed a new LED light installation on the 12 existing tennis courts at Canyon View Park Starting this Saturday, January 21, the courts will open to the public from morning until 9 p.m., allowing tennis enthusiasts some extra night-time hours to play throughout […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Update on GJHS allegations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department says at this time there is no active investigation into the allegations made against a teacher at Grand Junction High School. On Friday students and alumni from Grand Junction High School held a walk-out and protest in support of the students who made allegations of […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pelican!. She is a two-year-old black Lab mix. She weighs about 65 pounds and has a good amount of energy. She loves playing outside with others dogs. Pelican is very treat motivated. She has plenty of love to give, but she has not lived with other cats. Anyone interested should be cautious when introducing her to a cat.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option

A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy