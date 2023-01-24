Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
"Cody Rhodes all the way," Ryan Satin predicts the Men's Royal Rumble outcome and surprise comebacks
John Rocha joined Ryan Satin for a Royal Rumble preview and discussed the upcoming Men’s Royal Rumble matchup, predicting Cody Rhodes to come out on top. Satin also explained why The Rock shouldn’t be counted out as a possible surprise return as tensions in The Bloodline continue to build.
Randy Couture reveals advice he gave Francis Ngannou amid UFC contract dispute
Randy Couture is no stranger to dealing with the UFC on a contractual basis. That’s why he was consulted when Francis Ngannou was struggling to reach terms with the UFC brass. Couture, a UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion, infamously clashed with the UFC brass in the...
