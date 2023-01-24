Westmont's Stefanie Berberabe becomes all-time scorer in program history

Westmont Women’s Basketball player, Stefanie Berberabe, became the leading scorer in program history after scoring 20 points against Arizona Christian University on Saturday.

Her scoring output put her past the former program record holder, Lauren McCoy (1,538). The Norwalk, Calif. native adds this accomplishment to already impressive resume.

In 2021, Westmont won the NAIA National Championship where Berberabe was named the NAIA Tournament MVP and the NAIA Player of the Year. Additionally she is a two-time All-American.

The Warriors are currently at 17-1 on the season and ranked the number five team in the nation.