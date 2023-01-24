ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

APS teachers duct-taped to wall to raise funds

By Jessica Barron
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302O00_0kOuS5QJ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An elementary school came up with a creative fundraiser using duct tape. Three staff members at Tomasita Elementary School were taped to a wall to support after-school programs.

“I had one of the little second-grade girls who came up and was really scared to put the tape on me and so she asked for permission, Mr. Bryant is this really okay?” says teacher Darryl Bryant.

School Choice Fair helps show Albuquerque students their options for the future

He teaches fifth grade at Tomasita Elementary. Bryant says when he heard about the idea to tape teachers and staff to a wall, he couldn’t say no.

The fundraiser was held in the school’s gym and kids paid one dollar for each strip of duct tape. They could then take their pick and tape either the fifth-grade teacher, a P.E. coach, or the principal.

“I saw kids laughing and having fun and it was just really a great experience,” says long-term substitute teacher, Brandy Hanlin.

Albuquerque high school games will be available for streaming soon

Bryant says although some students were shy to tape their teachers, others were more than excited. “One of the students wanted to put tape across my mouth which, it means I guess I talk too much,” says Bryant.

More than 150 students participated in the fundraiser and they raised more than $1,000. The money will be used to provide supplies for after-school programs.

“It is more than I expected, it was very exciting. It showed the support of the families also, not just the kids coming to school every day, day in and day out, it showed the support behind them and their parents because their parents really gave,” says Hanlin.

Bryant says that even though he was stuck to a wall for more than 45 minutes, he would do it again if it means helping his students. “When they can see us being human with something like having 300 pieces of tape across the wall, that’s a great experience for us. It makes us human to them and it allows everybody to just have a lot of fun,” says Bryant.

The school says the duct tape fundraiser was so successful, they’re already planning another one.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

President of American Federation of Teachers visits Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The President of The American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, was in Rio Rancho Thursday to learn more about the Career Technical Education Program. The program is a partnership between Rio Rancho Public Schools and Central New Mexico Community College (CNM), aimed at creating more opportunities for students. The program offers students […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque ups incentives for ‘Adopt-A-Stop’ bus stop clean-up program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Discounted advertising and a plaque honoring civic commitment are among the new perks the City of Albuquerque is handing out to volunteers willing to roll up their sleeves to keep bus stops clean. Albuquerque Transit officials made the announcement Wednesday, hoping in part to draw more participants into the six-year-old “Adopt-A-Stop” program. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Brittany Bade Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Brittany Bade excels as both a reporter and an anchor, making her an awe-inspiring news professional. It has been a joy for Albuquerque residents to watch her nightly news reports over the years. However, the anchor has now announced her departure from News 13. Brittany Bade is leaving KRQE for the next adventure of her life. Since the announcement, News 13 viewers have had many questions, and they especially want to know if they will see her on television again. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
rrobserver.com

RRPS is seeking teacher residents

Rio Rancho Public School is holding to meetings to give information as the district seeks teacher residents. The first meeting is Jan. 31 with another meeting set for Feb. 8. Both meetings will be held at RRPS and on Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. The teacher residency program is designed to...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy