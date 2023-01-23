Emmanuel helps Alabama State pass Texas Southern

Alabama State gave Texas Southern their third consecutive loss in an 81-73 contest at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday evening. The Lady Hornets got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 45-41 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Tigers 36-32 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Ayana Emmanuel led the way for Alabama State, putting up 20 points to go along with eight boards. Emmanuel was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Lady Hornets. The team shot 51% from the field while scoring 1.11 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Andriana Avent put up 31 points to lead Texas Southern. The Lady Tigers went 27-of-57 from the field in this one, including 8-of-21 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 1 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

Both teams face their next test on January 28. Alabama State catches Bethune-Cookman after a loss in its last game, while Texas Southern faces Prairie View A&M at home. The Lady Hornets will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

