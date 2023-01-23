ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Emmanuel helps Alabama State pass Texas Southern

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5I6r_0kOuRyTs00

Alabama State gave Texas Southern their third consecutive loss in an 81-73 contest at Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Monday evening. The Lady Hornets got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 45-41 lead. They then continued to outscore the Lady Tigers 36-32 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Ayana Emmanuel led the way for Alabama State, putting up 20 points to go along with eight boards. Emmanuel was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Lady Hornets. The team shot 51% from the field while scoring 1.11 points per possession. The transition game was a big factor to their success, 19 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

Andriana Avent put up 31 points to lead Texas Southern. The Lady Tigers went 27-of-57 from the field in this one, including 8-of-21 from the three-point line. That netted out to an average of 1 points per possession, which wasn’t enough to win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tpbkg_0kOuRyTs00

Both teams face their next test on January 28. Alabama State catches Bethune-Cookman after a loss in its last game, while Texas Southern faces Prairie View A&M at home. The Lady Hornets will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Lady Tigers will be thankful to return home.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Emmanuel helps Alabama State pass Texas Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Hear from Kamore Harris, ASWA Class 2A Back of the Year

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The B.B. Comer Tigers made a magical run to the AHSAA Class 2A state title game in 2022 because of hard work by coaches, staff, faculty, administration, and, of course, players, but Kamore Harris definitely had a season to remember. Harris had a year that only...
SYLACAUGA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Stanhope Elmore football hires Kevin Smith as offensive coordinator

The Stanhope Elmore football team added a seasoned veteran to its staff on Wednesday. The school announced on Wednesday that Kevin Smith has been hired as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Smith has been coaching since 1995 and has spent 25 of his 27 years at Benjamin Russell. After...
MILLBROOK, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama target, 5-star 2024 defensive lineman delays commitment

Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was set to announce his college commitment next Tuesday, on Jan. 31, but that announcement has since been delayed. Scott is one of the top prospects in all of the 2024 class. He announced a Top 8 earlier this month that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

UA Coach Nick Saban visits Southside High School

University of Alabama head football Coach Nick Saban and his staff stopped by Southside High School on Thursday. Saban and his defensive line coach Freddie Roach paid a visit to Southside High School in Selma and met with Principal Brown and Southside’s head football coach Charles Moody to talk about the recruitment of some of the students athletes at Southside. Coach Saban was unable to speak with any of the athletes but spoke with staff about possible additions to the Crimson Tide program.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
SELMA, AL
mascrapping.com

2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain

In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
MONTGOMERY, AL
apr.org

FEMA adds three more Alabama counties for federal tornado help

Tornado recovery continues in the city of Selma, as well as Dallas and Autauga* Counties. Support for families and businesses impacted by the storm is continuing to pour in. The Dallas County Family Resource Center is offering help with roof repair and debris clean-up as well as food for those in need. Alabama Public Radio is collaborating with the Selma Sun newspaper on our coverage. Congresswoman Terri Sewell was on hand as officials from FEMA arrived. She said help from everywhere is needed…
SELMA, AL
wtvy.com

Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
TROY, AL
beckersasc.com

Alabama medical office building to relocate following tornado

Family medicine physician Ernest Okeke, MD, will reopen his practice on Jan. 25 at a new location after his Selema, Ala., medical office building was destroyed by a Jan. 12 tornado, according to a Jan. 22 report from the Selma Sun. Dr. Okeke, the office building manager, a nurse and...
SELMA, AL
apr.org

Organizers of Selma Bridge Crossing decide on the future of the event following tornado

The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March. The event will take place despite the tornado damage to the city. Organizers say the Bridge Crossing Jubilee will take place from March 2nd to the 5th. The event, and the focus it brings to Selma are needed more than ever. A tornado with winds of 130 mph swept through the city this month. The storm destroyed houses and uprooted large trees across a twenty two mile long damage path. The area, along with others in the South impacted by the storms, was declared a major disaster area.
SELMA, AL
defendernetwork.com

Yates principal Tiffany Guillory back on campus

Jack Yates principal Tiffany Guillory is back in the building of the Third Ward campus, after the Houston ISD twice reassigned her and then unsuccessfully moved to fire her earlier this month. Community members rallied behind Guillory, determined to get the 8-year principal back in her job. HISD first attempted...
HOUSTON, TX
wtvy.com

Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details have been released by the Troy Police Department after a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an Ariton man. According to information sent out Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Deadline to apply for Montgomery magnet schools quickly approaching

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to apply to attend one of Montgomery’s Magnet Schools is quickly approaching. According to Montgomery Public Schools, the application period will run until Jan. 31st. The magnet programs of the Montgomery Public Schools (MPS) offer educational choices for children in Kindergarten through the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

FEMA: 200+ approved so far in Dallas County for disaster relief

Known in the halls as “Coach German,” the physical education teacher has been using physical fitness and dance to help the students cope with the recent severe weather and tragedies. Alabama lawmakers mull school choice bill in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. Alabama is not a school choice...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy