ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Bachelor Premiere Recap: Zach's Lips Are Busy, But Who Captured His Heart?

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RyEJw_0kOuRvph00

Yes, we’re back at the mansion for another season of The Bachelor — and new star Zach could already use some extra lip balm, after all that kissing.

Monday’s premiere opens with a limo full of girls dubbing our new leading man “Zach the Snack,” and we get the standard biographical rundown on Zach — although they never explain what happened between him and Rachel on The Bachelorette . Maybe because his abrupt exit didn’t make any sense then, and still doesn’t make sense now? Anyway, on with the show! Zach sees Sean Lowe ( the only successful Bachelor !) as his inspiration, so Sean stops by to give him some advice, which boils down to “marry your best friend”… and work hard in the gym for all those shirtless shots. We also get a montage introducing us to Zach’s women, but they all kind of blend together — and is it just us, or are they all Southern?

It’s time for Zach to meet the ladies… although he’s actually met some of them already. If you recall, when Zach was announced as the next Bachelor on “After the Final Rose,” they brought out five of the women to meet him on the spot, and viewers voted for Brianna to receive an early rose. So Zach knows a few of them, including Bailey, whose name he butchered when they first met. (What the hell is a “Bailon”?) He makes up for it, though, by kissing her right after she walks out of the limo! Is that the earliest kiss we’ve ever seen on The Bachelor ? The kooky entrances are kept to a minimum this season, but Mercedes grew up on a farm in Iowa, so she brings a pig named Henry with her. Plus, Christina Mandrell — the niece of country music legend Barbara Mandrell! — rides up on a party bus, and Brianna arrives confidently holding her rose… and wearing a bright red dress made of roses, too. Well, dress for the job you want, we guess.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T8sev_0kOuRvph00 After a dizzying whirlwind of introductions, Zach enters the mansion, telling the ladies he loves “family, football and frozen pizzas.” (Classy!) His parents are still married, he adds, and he wants that for himself. Katherine pulls him for a chat first, and he’s awestruck by her beauty: “It’s getting me excited.” Alright, slow down there, buddy. He shares a kiss with Austin nurse Kaity, and even though he totally bombs a personality quiz given to him by Christina Mandrell, they kiss anyway. He plays “How many meatballs can you fit in your mouth?” with another girl — and ladies, pleas note: This is not a great game to play on a first date. He shares some intimate one-on-one time with Brianna the Rose Haver, but he seems more taken by brunette Greer, who shares his love of Texas… and shares a liplock with him, too.

The other girls are starting to feel the pressure, including North Dakota native Madison, who appears to be, as Wedding Crashers put it, “a Stage 5 clinger.” She needs a kiss from Zach, so she pulls him aside and gives him a knit cap and scarf to wear, but she only gets a hug. So she interrupts another girl’s chat and steals more time with Zach, pulling him in for an awkwardly forced kiss. Yikes. Afterwards, she’s disappointed, calling the kiss “subpar” and “a peck” before dissolving into sobs. Meanwhile, Zach calls her advances “overwhelming.” Luckily, he bounces back quickly, sharing (consensual!) smooches with family therapist Charity and first-out-of-the-limo Jess. When it’s time to hand out the first impression rose, he gives it to Greer — and Madison is surprised she didn’t get it?! We’ll write here what we said aloud while watching this: Are you deluded?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AN82_0kOuRvph00 Before the rose ceremony, Madison “disrupts” Zach’s chat with Jesse and forces Zach to dump her one-on-one to her face. “I really do thank you for being here,” he eventually says, but “my heart wasn’t feeling it.” She leaves the house in tears, muttering to herself, “I can’t believe that I gave up my life for him.” We’ve said it already, but just for emphasis: Yikes. Zach then hands out a flurry of roses, sending home Lekha, who licked him when she came out of the limo, and Holland, who goes off on a drunken rant about how she deserves so much better than this. The trailer for the rest of the season indicates that Zach continues to have trouble making up his mind, kissing a wide array of women as they trot the globe together. But as one girl cries in a heap on the stairs, Zach admits, “I have caused pain,” and he sheds tears of his own as another girl walks out, with him admitting, “I still love her.” Buckle up, Bachelor Nation: This looks like a bumpy one.

Alright, now it’s your turn. Give the season premiere a grade in our poll, and then tell us in the comments: Who do you think will end up holding Zach’s final rose?

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Lo and Behold, Blue Bloods' Danny Is Dating Again — Do You Approve?

The following contains a romantical spoiler from the Jan. 20 episode of CBS’ Blue Bloods. Well, I was all set to power down the Sony Bravia and hit the hay, when Blue Bloods widower Danny Reagan decided it was time to get himself back out there on the dating circuit — and with a very particular someone. Danny’s return to dating, five-and-a-half years following wife Linda’s tragic death in a medevac helicopter crash, came about in a circuitous manner. The episode opened with Sid clumsily meeting with Frank, to make an appeal on behalf of a detective who years ago had been injured...
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Sean Returns — Plus, Is #Upstead Headed for Divorce?

All is not well with Chicago P.D.‘s Halstead and Upton, it seems. Halstead — who took a new job out of the country without first discussing it with his wife— has not been returning her calls and just made it clear that he has no intention of coming home anytime soon. Kicking off Wednesday’s episode with the camera panning over framed photos of the happy couple together felt especially disheartening, since it was immediately followed by Upton leaving yet another message for her absentee husband. (He’s currently in Bolivia leading a squad that tracks the worst drug cartel targets.) “I’m not sure if...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
SheKnows

The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans

Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Parade

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be

Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
soaphub.com

This Is the Young and the Restless Couple We’ve Waited Decades For

Danny Romallotti returned to The Young and the Restless in order to spend Christmas with his son, Daniel Romalotti, and quickly reconnected with ex-wife Phyllis Summers, as well as old friends like Lauren Fenmore and Michael Baldwin. Young and the Restless: Worth The Wait. Everyone has been asking subtle yet...
Vibe

Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy