Read full article on original website
Related
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
cardinalnews.org
West Virginia lures remote workers with fresh air, lower costs — and an incentive program. Could this be a model for rural Virginia?
It’s the latest trend in economic development. Pay work-from-home workers to move to your county. Since they work remotely, they aren’t competing for jobs. And with incomes typically of $100,000 or more, they are not competing for affordable housing. Remote worker incentive programs are being tried all over...
The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia
Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
southarkansassun.com
West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax
The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer
As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
ehn.org
What happens if the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the US goes bankrupt?
PITTSBURGH — Diversified Energy Company, the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the country, might abandon up to 70,000 oil and gas wells throughout Appalachia without plugging them, according to a new report. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, spent the last five years acquiring tens of...
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits
A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia: Highest heart disease rate in US despite aging population
CHARLESTON, WV. - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and its mortality rate has been declining for years until recently. Now, especially in West Virginia, it has become a significant health concern that requires new approaches to prevent and treat the condition.
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wildfires: Review burning laws and help West Virginia’s firefighters
Thanks to television and movies, most of us think of wildfires — and the crews trained to fight them — as a western phenomenon. But the fall fire season is busy and dangerous here, too — and West Virginia is fortunate to have its own crew of dedicated men and women who fight them.
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
WDTV
WVDOH awards $45 million contract to replace bridges on I-79 in NCWV
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways has awarded a $45 million contract to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79. The contract is from a bid letting by the WVDOH on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near exit 136,...
Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill
The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
wvpublic.org
Coal Industry Opposes Natural Gas Pipeline State Leaders Support
Environmental groups have opposed the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and they’ve had some success blocking it in court. They may have an unlikely ally: the West Virginia Coal Association. Coal Association President Chris Hamilton told Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and a member of the Economic Development Committee,...
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber announces expansion plans
Eighty Four, Pa. — 84 Lumber, currently operating 310 facilities which includes 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product centers (EWP) and 34 door shops, has announced expansion plans. The company plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023.
WBOY
West Virginia bill would allow schools to hire armed veterans to protect schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia House bill would create a safe schools fund that could be used to hire armed veterans for the purposes of protecting West Virginia schools. House Bill 2932 was introduced on January 23 by Delegate Chris Pritt from the 36th District. The bill...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
Comments / 2