ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weirton, WV

Comments / 2

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
southarkansassun.com

West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax

The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits

A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

West Virginia Senate passes unemployment insurance indexing bill

The West Virginia State Senate on January 23 passed a bill 27-5 that would index the length of unemployment insurance benefits to the state’s unemployment rate. During times when the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, unemployed workers could collect a maximum of 12 weeks of benefits. For each 0.5% increase in the unemployment rate, the maximum benefit duration would increase by one week under the bill, with a maximum benefit length of 20 weeks during times of high unemployment.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Coal Industry Opposes Natural Gas Pipeline State Leaders Support

Environmental groups have opposed the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and they’ve had some success blocking it in court. They may have an unlikely ally: the West Virginia Coal Association. Coal Association President Chris Hamilton told Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and a member of the Economic Development Committee,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
lbmjournal.com

84 Lumber announces expansion plans

Eighty Four, Pa. — 84 Lumber, currently operating 310 facilities which includes 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product centers (EWP) and 34 door shops, has announced expansion plans. The company plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023.
EIGHTY FOUR, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy