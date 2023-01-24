Read full article on original website
neurology.org
Novel Homozygous Variant in COQ7 in Siblings With Hereditary Motor Neuropathy
Background and Objectives Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) is an important electron carrier and antioxidant. The COQ7 enzyme catalyzes the hydroxylation of 5-demethoxyubiquinone-10 (DMQ10), the second-to-last step in the CoQ10 biosynthesis pathway. We report a consanguineous family presenting with a hereditary motor neuropathy associated with a homozygous c.1A > G p.? variant of COQ7 with abnormal CoQ10 biosynthesis.
neurology.org
Estrogen Receptor Genes, Cognitive Decline, and Alzheimer Disease
Background: Lifetime risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) dementia is two-fold higher in women compared with men, and low estrogen levels in post menopause have been suggested as a possible contributor. We examined 3 ERs (GPER1, ER2, ER1) variants in association with AD traits as an indirect method to test the association between estrogen and AD in women. While the study focus was on women, in a comparison we separately examined ER molecular variants in men.
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: Harnessing New Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approaches to Treat a Patient With Genetic Drug-Resistant Focal Epilepsy
Focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) is a congenital developmental malformation and is one of the leading causes of drug-resistant focal epilepsy (DRFE). Although focal epilepsies traditionally have been regarded as acquired disorders, increasing evidence suggests a substantial genetic contribution to the pathogenesis of focal structural epilepsies, including FCDs. Mutations in the Dishevelled, Egl-10 and domain-containing protein 5 (DEPDC5) have recently emerged as a causative gene mutation in familial focal epilepsies associated with FCD type 2a, including Bottom of sulcus dysplasia (BOSD). We present a case of a 20-year-old man with DRFE, positive for DEPDC5 c.1555C>T (p.GIn519*) heterozygous pathogenic variant. Initial 3T brain MRI was unrevealing, but subsequent 7T MRI including 7T edge-enhancing gradient echo (EDGE), revealed a left superior frontal sulcus BOSD concordant with the electroclinical data. The patient underwent treatment with MR-guided laser interstitial thermal ablation of the left frontal BOSD without intracranial EEG monitoring ("skipped candidate”), resulting in a seizure-free outcome of nine months since the last follow-up. Our case highlights the real-world application of summative information obtained through advancements in epilepsy–genetic testing, minimally invasive surgeries, and ultra-high field MRI, allowing us to provide a safe and effective treatment for a patient with a genetic DRFE.
neurology.org
Long-term Safety, Dose Stability, and Efficacy of Opioids for Patients With Restless Legs Syndrome in the National RLS Opioid Registry
Background and Objectives: Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a sensory-motor neurological disorder. Low-dose opioids are prescribed for patients with refractory or augmented Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). The long-term safety, dose stability and efficacy of these medications for RLS treatment is still unclear. We report here the 2-year longitudinal data in a sample of patients treated with opioids for RLS in the community.
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: A 25-Year-Old Woman With Eye Swelling and Headache
Abstract:Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is uncommon. Risk factors include inherited and acquired factors. Rapid diagnosis and treatment is essential and can help prevent complications, which can include seizures and visual disturbance. AAN Members. We have changed the login procedure to improve access between AAN.com and the Neurology journals. If...
neurology.org
Ocrelizumab Treatment Modulates B-Cell Regulating Factors in Multiple Sclerosis
Background and Objectives Antibodies to CD20 efficiently reduce new relapses in multiple sclerosis (MS), and ocrelizumab has been shown to be effective also in primary progressive MS. Although anti-CD20 treatments efficiently deplete B cells in blood, some B cells and CD20− plasma cells persist in lymphatic organs and the inflamed CNS; their survival is regulated by the B cell–activating factor (BAFF)/A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) system. The administration of a soluble receptor for BAFF and APRIL, atacicept, unexpectedly worsened MS. Here, we explored the long-term effects of ocrelizumab on immune cell subsets as well as on cytokines and endogenous soluble receptors comprising the BAFF-APRIL system.
