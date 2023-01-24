Read full article on original website
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Fox News weatherman who claims he was beaten on New York subway says attackers ‘wanted to knock me out’
The Fox News weatherman who alleged that he was assaulted by a group of teenagers after he attempted to stop them from harassing another rider on the New York subway now says “they wanted to knock me out.”Meteorologist Adam Klotz talked to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night and recalled the events that he claims took place over the weekend.Mr Klotz said in a video posted to his Instagram that he was on his way home from watching the New York Giants at a bar on Saturday when he spotted “this older gentleman was being hassled by this...
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:02 p.m. EST
Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation. SAQQARA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt has unveiled dozens of new archaeological discoveries at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo. The excavation team said Thursday that the items lay beneath an ancient stone enclosure within the necropolis and date back to the fifth and sixth dynasties of Egypt's ancient Old Kingdom. The antiquities were unearthed during a year-long excavation. One of the uncovered tombs belonged to a priest from the fifth dynasty, while the other larger tomb belonged to an officer once known as the Pharaoh's "keeper of the secrets.″ Other major findings from the excavation included a sarcophagus, statues and amulets. Egypt often publicly touts its ancient discoveries to attract more tourists.
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool...
'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award
Mstyslav Chernov's documentary "20 Days in Mariupol," a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for world cinema documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. Juries for the various sections at the festival announced the winners at an awards ceremony Friday in Park City, Utah.
