Women, older adults and those with lower income are more likely to use sleep medication, survey finds, despite potential health harms
Millions of Americans say they regularly turn to medications for help falling or staying asleep, a practice that experts say can be dangerous for their health. A new study found that roughly 8% of US adults reported taking sleep medication every day or most days, with use more common among those who are female, who are older or who have a lower income level.
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
Yet Another Study Shows That Trans and Nonbinary Teens Benefit From Gender-Affirming Care
Trans and nonbinary teenagers with access to gender-affirming hormones have better mental health outcomes, a new study has found. The research, published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), comes at a time when lawmakers across the country are working to scale back access to gender-affirming care, especially for minors, and many mainstream media outlets are publishing prejudicial anti-trans articles.
neurology.org
Long-term Safety, Dose Stability, and Efficacy of Opioids for Patients With Restless Legs Syndrome in the National RLS Opioid Registry
Background and Objectives: Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is a sensory-motor neurological disorder. Low-dose opioids are prescribed for patients with refractory or augmented Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS). The long-term safety, dose stability and efficacy of these medications for RLS treatment is still unclear. We report here the 2-year longitudinal data in a sample of patients treated with opioids for RLS in the community.
neurology.org
Clinical Reasoning: A 25-Year-Old Woman With Eye Swelling and Headache
Abstract:Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) is uncommon. Risk factors include inherited and acquired factors. Rapid diagnosis and treatment is essential and can help prevent complications, which can include seizures and visual disturbance. AAN Members. We have changed the login procedure to improve access between AAN.com and the Neurology journals. If...
labpulse.com
DNA tests show that mystery inflammatory syndrome may not be so rare
A rare syndrome that was first described in 2020 affects more than 15,000 adults ages 50 and older, according to an estimate published on Tuesday in JAMA Network. The disorder, vacuoles, E1-ubiquitin-activating enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic (VEXAS) syndrome, was a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified less than three years ago.
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: Harnessing New Diagnostic and Therapeutic Approaches to Treat a Patient With Genetic Drug-Resistant Focal Epilepsy
Focal cortical dysplasia (FCD) is a congenital developmental malformation and is one of the leading causes of drug-resistant focal epilepsy (DRFE). Although focal epilepsies traditionally have been regarded as acquired disorders, increasing evidence suggests a substantial genetic contribution to the pathogenesis of focal structural epilepsies, including FCDs. Mutations in the Dishevelled, Egl-10 and domain-containing protein 5 (DEPDC5) have recently emerged as a causative gene mutation in familial focal epilepsies associated with FCD type 2a, including Bottom of sulcus dysplasia (BOSD). We present a case of a 20-year-old man with DRFE, positive for DEPDC5 c.1555C>T (p.GIn519*) heterozygous pathogenic variant. Initial 3T brain MRI was unrevealing, but subsequent 7T MRI including 7T edge-enhancing gradient echo (EDGE), revealed a left superior frontal sulcus BOSD concordant with the electroclinical data. The patient underwent treatment with MR-guided laser interstitial thermal ablation of the left frontal BOSD without intracranial EEG monitoring ("skipped candidate”), resulting in a seizure-free outcome of nine months since the last follow-up. Our case highlights the real-world application of summative information obtained through advancements in epilepsy–genetic testing, minimally invasive surgeries, and ultra-high field MRI, allowing us to provide a safe and effective treatment for a patient with a genetic DRFE.
Bombshell report: Was Covid caused by a lab leak after all?
A report by the US Office of Inspector General found the country's medical research agency did not correctly review whether the tests in Wuhan involved pathogens with pandemic potential.
‘Fetal containers’: Bioethicist proposes using women in vegetative states as surrogates
A bioethicist has argued for using women in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) as surrogates, calling it “whole body gestational donation.”. Anna Smajdor, of the University of Olso, wrote in the journal Theoretical Medicine and Bioethics that women who are brain dead shouldn’t have their wombs going to waste, when people who want children can use them. “We already know that pregnancies can be successfully carried to term in brain-dead women,” she said. “There is no obvious medical reason why initiating such pregnancies would not be possible.”
People urged to take up Covid vaccine offer before universal programme closes
The universal Covid-19 vaccination programme will draw to a close this year, officials have said as they urged people to take up the offer of a jab while they still have a chance.Meanwhile, healthy adults under the age of 50 who have not taken up the offer of a booster have been given just two-and-a-half weeks to take up the offer before they are no longer eligible.Despite officials saying that the offer of a jab is “evergreen”, vaccination experts have advised that the universal offer should move “towards a more targeted offer during vaccination campaigns”.This means that only certain people...
Revealed: Putin Reportedly Feels Weak And Dizzy Due To Side Effects From Various Medical Treatments
Speculation regarding Putin's health has been circulating for some time now, with rumors suggesting that he is suffering from various ailments and that his declining health and side effects from medication may be impacting his decision-making. Despite the Kremlin's denial of such rumors, recent reports from a Telegram channel known as "General SVR," which is believed to be run by a former Russian intelligence officer, have added fuel to the fire. The channel has posted that Putin's condition is withdrawn, terse, and preoccupied, and that he is undergoing treatment with unsavory side effects such as weakness, dizziness, and loss of appetite. The source also suggested that the medication may be having a negative effect on the president's emotional state.
FDA Experts Vote to Make All COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters Bivalent
The expert panel agreed it was time to use the same strain in both the primary and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
straightarrownews.com
Project Veritas video purports to show Pfizer exec discussing COVID mutations
An undercover video from the conservative activist group Project Veritas is causing controversy on social media. It appears to show a Pfizer executive discussing the idea of artificially mutating the coronavirus in an effort to create vaccines preemptively. In the video, an interviewee identified as Jordan Trishton Walker is heard...
