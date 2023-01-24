Speculation regarding Putin's health has been circulating for some time now, with rumors suggesting that he is suffering from various ailments and that his declining health and side effects from medication may be impacting his decision-making. Despite the Kremlin's denial of such rumors, recent reports from a Telegram channel known as "General SVR," which is believed to be run by a former Russian intelligence officer, have added fuel to the fire. The channel has posted that Putin's condition is withdrawn, terse, and preoccupied, and that he is undergoing treatment with unsavory side effects such as weakness, dizziness, and loss of appetite. The source also suggested that the medication may be having a negative effect on the president's emotional state.

