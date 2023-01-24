Scott Rolen capped off the largest turnaround in Hall of Fame voting history on Tuesday night when it was revealed that he will be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer. It may have been hard to fathom this moment just five years ago, when Rolen received only 10.2% of the votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in his first year on the ballot in 2018. Fast forward to Tuesday night, and Rolen’s name was selected on 76.3% of the ballots -- enough to surpass the 75% threshold necessary for election.

2 DAYS AGO