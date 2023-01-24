Read full article on original website
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Every team's projected top player for '23
Every team has a star worth watching this year. But who will those top players be? Let's take a look at the Steamer projections on FanGraphs to find each team's No. 1 player for the upcoming season. Here's the top projected player for all 30 teams in 2023 by Wins...
A closer look at Astros' potential GM candidates
HOUSTON -- With the start of Spring Training about three weeks away, the Astros’ search for a general manager appears to be narrowing, as several candidates have emerged in recent days. That list includes former Angels and Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, who played 10 seasons for Houston. A source...
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
What the future looks like for Jack Leiter
We're excited to reveal MLB Pipeline's 2023 Top 100 Prospects list today at 7 p.m. ET in a one-hour special on MLB Network and MLB.com. We'll have all the scouting reports online and a deluge of related content over the next several days. Now it's on to the organizational Top...
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
The best baseball players born on January 26
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 26. 1) Johnny Frederick (1902) Frederick was the National League’s best rookie in 1929, long before there...
With Rojas on board, how does the infield shake out?
LOS ANGELES -- At the start of the offseason, the likelihood of the Dodgers retaining Trea Turner were slim to none. Turner had made it clear he wanted to return East, a fact that became even more clear once he took less money to sign with the Phillies instead of joining the Padres on a lucrative deal.
O's atop rankings with No. 1 prospect, 8 in Top 100
Over the past two years, Gunnar Henderson quickly climbed each full-season level of the Orioles’ Minor League system. That culminated with the 2019 second-round Draft pick getting his first taste of the Majors during an impressive 34-game stint with the Orioles at the end of the ’22 season.
Rangers’ prospects crowd into Top 100
ARLINGTON -- As the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects list debuted on Thursday, the Rangers continued to show they have one of the deepest farm systems in the league. With six players ranked, the Rangers have the fourth-most in the Top 100, behind the Orioles (eight), the Dodgers (seven) and the Guardians (seven).
Could Torkelson put it all together in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck’s Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. While Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, Matthew Boyd, Eric Haase and Matt Manning were meeting with reporters at Comerica Park last week as part of a miniature version of their old Winter Caravan, Spencer Torkelson was meeting with new Tigers hitting coaches Michael Brdar and Keith Beauregard near Torkelson’s home in Arizona.
7 White Sox top prospects receive NRIs to Spring Training
CHICAGO -- Colson Montgomery, the No. 1 White Sox prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Billy Hamilton, a veteran who strongly resonated with the fan base from a bench role in 2021, were two of the 26 players extended non-roster invites to 2023 Spring Training. The team agreed to terms on Minor League contracts with nine free agents and added 17 players from within their system.
Rolen earns Hall election, capping historic ballot climb
The hot corner has historically had a high bar for National Baseball Hall of Fame entry. But in 2023, Scott Rolen made the cut and completed a meteoric rise in support in his time on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. Rolen was the only one of the...
Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position
MLB Pipeline has put out its lists of the top 10 prospects at each position leading up to Thursday night’s reveal of the 2023 Top 100 Prospects list on MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. As we await the Top 100, here is the No. 1 prospect at...
Why Cruz and the Padres are a perfect match
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Nelson Cruz has unfinished business. The Padres have unfinished business. Maybe that's why the two are such an obvious fit. Cruz's one-year deal...
It all comes full circle for this Astros legend and his son
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Billy Wagner remembers looking around a Spring Training clubhouse in Kissimmee, Fla., the first time he was invited to Major League camp by the Astros in the mid-1990s as a prospect and being in awe. His locker was next to Doug Drabek, a former Cy Young winner. Around him were lockers for former All-Stars Darryl Kile, Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.
Upswing in voting a good omen for these 4 Hall hopefuls
Scott Rolen capped off the largest turnaround in Hall of Fame voting history on Tuesday night when it was revealed that he will be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer. It may have been hard to fathom this moment just five years ago, when Rolen received only 10.2% of the votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in his first year on the ballot in 2018. Fast forward to Tuesday night, and Rolen’s name was selected on 76.3% of the ballots -- enough to surpass the 75% threshold necessary for election.
Tigers have Minors deal with former Gold Glove winner Hernández (report)
DETROIT -- The Tigers added veteran depth to their infield by agreeing to terms with César Hernández on a Minor League contract with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman first reported Wednesday. The Tigers have not made the agreement official. Hernández has spent...
Rolen, a force at 3B, gets call to Hall of Fame
CINCINNATI -- A player who could hit and play sterling defense while providing numerous intangibles, former third baseman Scott Rolen was rewarded on Tuesday with the call from Cooperstown that he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rolen's name was checked on 76.3% of ballots cast by voters...
BFFs? Judge, Rizzo forming bond as Yankees
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch’s Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Aaron Judge recalls watching Anthony Rizzo curiously during their first few weeks as teammates, observing the veteran first baseman’s detailed preparation routine and how his personality would fit into the Yankees’ clubhouse.
