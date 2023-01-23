ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal

Conservationists at the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, are celebrating the birth of a chimp belonging to the world's rarest chimpanzee subspecies — the critically endangered Western chimpanzee. Mom ZeeZee safely delivered the chimp on Dec. 9 after an eight-month pregnancy. The newborn offers "real optimism" for primate conservation,...
msn.com

Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived

Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
Upworthy

This man bought an island and lived there all his life. He made it a national park before his death

Have you ever dreamt of living on an island surrounded by nature and natural beauty? A man named Brendon Grimshaw started living this life in 1962. He was originally from the UK but was working in Kenya as a newspaper editor. Tanzania had gained independence and Kenya was next. Grimshaw knew that his job would be given to a local and he should figure out what to do next. One thing he was sure about was that he wanted to live close to nature and own land in Seychelles.
northernarchitecture.us

The World's 25 Most Colorful Cities

Who wouldn’t want to live in one of the world’s most colorful cities? The color of a city and the creativity of its people can easily turn a dull town into a place with vibrant beauty. If you ever wonder what makes a city beautiful, the answer can lie within its architecture, landscape, or people – But can also be something simpler, like color. A colorful city is a happy city. Just imagine your own city only more cheerful and colorful. Here are just a few you can put on your wish list:
BBC

Drusillas Park chooses 'endangered' name Nigel for rare monkey

A zoo has given its latest arrival, an endangered monkey, a name which is dying out among humans - Nigel. Staff at Drusillas Park in East Sussex said they chose the name for the cotton-top tamarin monkey because it was "disappearing". The name Nigel has become increasingly rare in the...
Time Out Global

Smith Street Tavern is a hidden British Tavern in a hawker centre

Truth be told, what we’re about to unveil isn’t entirely hidden. But granted, Chinatown Complex Food Centre is pretty much Pan’s Labyrinth for the uninitiated, so safe to say this British tavern still flies under the radar. Swapping pub stools for communal canteen tables, the lads behind Smith Street Tavern bring a slice of British pub culture into an inimitable Chinatown hawker stall. Expect a rotating line-up of the best British craft beers drafted from 10 taps curated by local craft beer distributors, Quality Drops Craft Beer and Beer Clan.
Outsider.com

Man Severely Mauled By Crocodile While Collecting Eggs

An Australian man is alive after a crocodile took hold of his leg in the country’s Northern Territory. He was collecting the species’ eggs at the time. It is unknown if the nest he raided belonged to the attacking crocodile, but this is likely. Mother crocodiles fiercely protect their nests and nesting territories. Any perceived threat suffers their full wrath if found.
Time Out Global

13 amazing First Nations organisations that you can support

Throughout Australia’s 235 years of colonial occupation, First Nations people have had to endure a multitude of profound injustices and deep sufferings, the legacy of which continues today. Issues of race-related injustices and institutionalised racism are ongoing in modern Australia, so it's important that all Australians take the time to learn about our country’s fractured history, educate ourselves about the ongoing legacy of colonialism, and together, take big steps forward towards real change.
Time Out Global

New report says London is the best city in Europe for street art

London is the best city in Europe for street art, according to a new report. More specifically, Shoreditch is the place to be if you want to breathe in paint fumes and learn the difference between graffiti and graffito (one’s plural, the other’s singular, naturalmente). The report is...
Time Out Global

Your mate (or date) can fly for free with you, thanks to this new holiday deal

You could go to the Whitsundays, Bali or Noosa for zero dollars. OK, we know Jetstar has a bit of a rep. But when they keep spinning out such stellar flight deals it’s hard to look away. In this current season of love (ahem, Valentine’s Day) the world is starting to pop off with a whole lot of cutesy activities and romantic dinners, but none have quite captured us as much as Jetstar’s current offering.
Time Out Global

Bad Boy Chiller Crew confirmed for Hideout Festival

Cult Bradford bassline collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew are the latest big names to be added to the line-up for this summer’s Hideout Festival taking place June 25-29. The original Yorkshire rap pranksters return to the idyllic Zrće seafront location on the back of their 2022 album Disrepectful, which made one critic’s Top 10 list of best albums of the year in the New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy