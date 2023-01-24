ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Gulf Stream/US 41 roundabout. The construction will begin starting Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Crews will install pavement markings near the roundabout. Rolling short-term lane closures will be in place for approximately 2-3 hours. Motorists are...
SARASOTA, FL
Debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian wrapping up soon in Charlotte County

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Months and months of debris cleanup in Charlotte County coming to an end soon. This is great news for residents, four months after Hurricane Ian made it’s presence known. Nearly 4.7 million cubic yards of debris has been picked up, everything from vegetative and construction debris to appliances.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Sanibel post office replaced by mobile units for island residents

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service has made a big delivery for people who live on Sanibel Island. Hurricane Ian ravaged the post office in Sanibel nearly four months ago. Since that time, residents have been without a post office, but not for much longer after mobile units arrived late Tuesday night in front of the current post office site.
SANIBEL, FL
Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL
Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on U.S. 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle by the sedan, driven by a 95-year-old woman.
OSPREY, FL
FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
BRADENTON, FL
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

