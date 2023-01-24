CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO