First Alert Traffic: Rolling lane closures at US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Gulf Stream/US 41 roundabout. The construction will begin starting Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Crews will install pavement markings near the roundabout. Rolling short-term lane closures will be in place for approximately 2-3 hours. Motorists are...
Construction begins on West Price Boulevard next Tuesday
Sarasota county is reminding residents that beginning next Tuesday, Jan. 31, West Price Boulevard will be closed between Step Street and Altoona Avenue.
Debris cleanup from Hurricane Ian wrapping up soon in Charlotte County
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Months and months of debris cleanup in Charlotte County coming to an end soon. This is great news for residents, four months after Hurricane Ian made it’s presence known. Nearly 4.7 million cubic yards of debris has been picked up, everything from vegetative and construction debris to appliances.
Sanibel post office replaced by mobile units for island residents
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Postal Service has made a big delivery for people who live on Sanibel Island. Hurricane Ian ravaged the post office in Sanibel nearly four months ago. Since that time, residents have been without a post office, but not for much longer after mobile units arrived late Tuesday night in front of the current post office site.
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
Crash between dump truck and trash truck blocks Old 41 bridge in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are on scene of an accident between a dump truck and a trash truck at Fowler Street and First Street in Fort Myers. Crews are cleaning up the spill caused by the crash. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Edwards Drive. As of now,...
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
88-year-old cyclist struck and killed while trying to cross State Road 45 in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An 88-year-old Osprey man riding a bicycle died in a crash while attempting to cross U.S. 41 (State Road 45) in Sarasota County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash happened at approximately 2:45 PM on Tuesday. A Buick Sedan, driven by a...
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
Bicyclist hit and killed on Old Venice Road
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 88-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Buick sedan on Old Venice Road on Tuesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol report said the Osprey man was riding eastbound on U.S. 41 and attempting to access Old Venice Road when he was hit and thrown off his bicycle by the sedan, driven by a 95-year-old woman.
A crash on 17th Street leaves one dead after the driver failed to stop
A crash on 17th Street leaves one dead after the driver failed to stop. The driver of the Cadillac was pronounced dead on the scene by Sarasota County EMS.
Waste management and bulk pickup resumes in Charlotte County
The city of Charlotte County waste management will resume bulk pickup, including tires, vegetative debris, and appliances on a regularly scheduled beginning Feb. 6.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 102 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Started during pandemic, neighborhood driveway cocktail hour continues
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It all began in the spring of 2020 when Bob Douglass wanted to get to know his neighbors better. But restricted by social distancing and COVID-19 concerns, he needed to find a creative way to do it. That led Bob to start a neighborhood driveway...
FEMA villages drawing skepticism from neighboring businesses in Charlotte County
The location off Kings Highway, county leaders said can house around 180 trailers, while the other location off Kevitt Boulevard can hold about 55 trailers.
FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.
Crews investigating cause of early morning fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Crew members at Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue in Bradenton say they are investigating the cause of a fire on Thursday morning in the Bayshore Gardens area of Bradenton. The fire happened at 3:07 a.m. on Thursday in the 5400 block of 23rd Street Court West. Eric...
Unborn child dies following 4-vehicle crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
Port Charlotte motorcyclist killed in State Road 776 crash
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed in a crash on State Road 776 (McCall Road) at the intersection of Sea Mist Drive Tuesday night. Around 9:58 p.m., an Englewood man was driving west on SR 776, approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Port Charlotte man was driving his motorcycle east on SR 776, also approaching Sea Mist Drive.
