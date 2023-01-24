In the 1980s, the demolition of homes and businesses proceeded to make way for what would be known as the Florida Suncoast Dome, now known as Tropicana Field. An entire neighborhood, the Gas Plant neighborhood — its people, places and culture — was not just displaced but also dispersed on the promise of jobs and economic opportunity. The 1990s saw a focus on neighborhoods, building a highly involved civic culture of neighborhood associations and a citywide neighborhood planning effort. Meanwhile, the jobs and economic opportunity from the dome largely did not materialize. In the early 2000s, the focus shifted to downtown, which has become an economic engine over the past 20 years, remaking a retirement haven into a lively city with a diverse economy and renown art scene.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO