Tampa, FL

mynews13.com

Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%

TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Housing market slowing, but not enough to dip prices

TAMPA, Fla. — As housing prices begin to soften in some parts of the country, the Tampa Bay area is still seeing inflated prices for new homes and only some signs that the market may start stabilizing later this year. “The sellers are holding steady where they are at,”...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week

As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
10 Tampa Bay

Bead free Bay urged ahead of Gasparilla

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is two days out from its biggest party of the year: Gasparilla. While law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep the event safe, they and other environmental groups are also getting ready for the aftermath: the clean-up. Piles of beads must be...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Housing affordability lingers in Gas Plant neighborhood project decision

In the 1980s, the demolition of homes and businesses proceeded to make way for what would be known as the Florida Suncoast Dome, now known as Tropicana Field. An entire neighborhood, the Gas Plant neighborhood — its people, places and culture — was not just displaced but also dispersed on the promise of jobs and economic opportunity. The 1990s saw a focus on neighborhoods, building a highly involved civic culture of neighborhood associations and a citywide neighborhood planning effort. Meanwhile, the jobs and economic opportunity from the dome largely did not materialize. In the early 2000s, the focus shifted to downtown, which has become an economic engine over the past 20 years, remaking a retirement haven into a lively city with a diverse economy and renown art scene.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
