TECO seeks to continue an increase in customers bills in April
Tampa Electric Company (TECO) announced on Monday they are seeking to increase customers' bills to cover fuel and storm costs from 2022.
usf.edu
Duke Energy and TECO customers face higher utility bills to defray hurricane and fuel costs
Duke Energy Florida and Tampa Electric Co. are seeking state approval to pass along hundreds of millions of dollars in additional costs to customers because of hurricanes and higher-than expected natural gas prices. Duke and Tampa Electric made filings Monday at the state Public Service Commission that, if approved, would...
mynews13.com
Power bill rates in Tampa Bay could increase up to 40%
TAMPA, Fla. — Citing increasing fuel costs and the cost of restoring power after storms, rate increases could be impacting power companies in Florida. Requests from Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and Tampa Electric are all slated to for consideration before the Florida Public Service Commission March 7. From residential to commercial, increases could range from 10% to almost 40%, depending on the provider come spring of 2023.
mynews13.com
Housing market slowing, but not enough to dip prices
TAMPA, Fla. — As housing prices begin to soften in some parts of the country, the Tampa Bay area is still seeing inflated prices for new homes and only some signs that the market may start stabilizing later this year. “The sellers are holding steady where they are at,”...
Changes proposed for I-275/I-4 interchange, feedback requested by F-DOT
Changes are coming to one of the areas most congested interchanges. The I-275/I-4 interchange is commonly known as 'malfunction junction' to those who regularly drive in the area.
Tampa says it has met goal to make massive construction projects more inclusive
At the site of a former warehouse on East Hanna Avenue, the sprawling new complex will be the future home of six city departments.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
Longboat Observer
Manatee trash collections could drop to once per week
As Manatee County moves forward into the new year, its commission is faced with decisions about how to handle increases that will be required in residents’ garbage collection services. One of the major decisions facing commissioners involves the county’s solid waste contract, which is set to expire in September....
Bead free Bay urged ahead of Gasparilla
TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa is two days out from its biggest party of the year: Gasparilla. While law enforcement agencies are preparing to keep the event safe, they and other environmental groups are also getting ready for the aftermath: the clean-up. Piles of beads must be...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Promise for Tax-Free Baby Items Like Diapers
It's no secret that baby items are expensive, and Governor DeSantis has recently promised to make them tax-free. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this costly issue.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 102 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
Manatee Commissioner Vanessa Baugh fined $8K by ethics commission for 'VIP' COVID vaccine site
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh was fined $8,000 by the Florida Commission of Ethics for her role in organizing a selective COVID-19 vaccination site in February 2021. The vaccine was just being rolled out to the general public after being approved for emergency use by...
Park planned for Selmon Expressway underpass in south Tampa
The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority announced plans to make improvements to the southern portion of the Selmon Expressway and its underpasses.
New rules proposed by FWC for Skyway Fishing Pier amid seabird deaths
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida wildlife officials proposed new rules for people who fish at the Skyway Fishing Pier State Park. During a virtual meeting Wednesday night, The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said their goal is to keep pelicans safe by minimizing injuries and deaths from fishing gear.
Last day to submit feedback on Historic Gas Plant District redevelopment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Monday marks the last day for people to share their thoughts on potential plans for the historic Gas Plant district. People have until midnight to submit their thoughts on the four proposals online. The city’s six pop up sites will close based on the operating times for each individual facility.
Hernando County passes smoking, vaping ban at parks and beaches
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping will be banned in Hernando County parks and beaches starting May 15, according to a news release. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance back on Dec. 12, 2022, county leaders said in a statement. The county said "no...
businessobserverfl.com
Housing affordability lingers in Gas Plant neighborhood project decision
In the 1980s, the demolition of homes and businesses proceeded to make way for what would be known as the Florida Suncoast Dome, now known as Tropicana Field. An entire neighborhood, the Gas Plant neighborhood — its people, places and culture — was not just displaced but also dispersed on the promise of jobs and economic opportunity. The 1990s saw a focus on neighborhoods, building a highly involved civic culture of neighborhood associations and a citywide neighborhood planning effort. Meanwhile, the jobs and economic opportunity from the dome largely did not materialize. In the early 2000s, the focus shifted to downtown, which has become an economic engine over the past 20 years, remaking a retirement haven into a lively city with a diverse economy and renown art scene.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
New boundary plan in Hillsborough County to reduce parents' frustrations
Liam Smith loves the swingset at Charles B. Williams Park in Westshore Palms, a Tampa neighborhood just south of I-275 and just west of N Lois Ave.
