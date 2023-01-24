The Oregon Ducks have fared very well when it comes to talent acquisition under Dan Lanning and his coaching staff. Whether it be in the world of high school recruiting or getting players to join your team out of the transfer portal, it’s clear that there is an endless list of players who want to come to Eugene and hit the field. While the Ducks made a big splash in the recruiting world during the early signing period, landing a pair of five stars and over two dozen other players, they’ve really done an incredible job when it comes to adding...

EUGENE, OR ・ 43 MINUTES AGO