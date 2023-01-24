ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati after Lakhin’s 22-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 75-68 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Houston has a 14-0 record in games decided...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Oregon stands in 2023 transfer portal rankings after most recent additions

The Oregon Ducks have fared very well when it comes to talent acquisition under Dan Lanning and his coaching staff. Whether it be in the world of high school recruiting or getting players to join your team out of the transfer portal, it’s clear that there is an endless list of players who want to come to Eugene and hit the field. While the Ducks made a big splash in the recruiting world during the early signing period, landing a pair of five stars and over two dozen other players, they’ve really done an incredible job when it comes to adding...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy