GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Prince Harry Admits He Was Surprised His Kids Resemble Him, Not Meghan Thanks To ‘Ginger Gene’
It’s never clear which parents that children will take after, and Prince Harry revealed that he didn’t think that his son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 1, would inherit his genes for red hair, during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, January 10. Of course, he was wrong! The Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he’d anticipated his children baring more of a resemblance to his wife Meghan Markle, 41.
seventeen.com
Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home
In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
This Is What Tom Cruise Bought Prince William and Kate Middleton for Christmas This Year
The Prince and Princess of Wales made Tom Cruise'S Christmas list this year. Here's what the 'Top Gun Maverick' star gifted William and Kate.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
suggest.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Explains Why He ‘Totally Lost Consciousness’ While Making His Final Jeopardy Wager
When competing on Jeopardy!, contestants are limited as to how much of their personality they’re able to show. However, plenty of competitors still manage to entertain the audience with the smallest of jokes, expressions, and acts of sincerity. During a recent game, one competitor’s nervous energy made for a delightful end to the episode.
purewow.com
A Very Familiar Face Filled in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’ This Week
As Kelly Ripa took a little break from Live with Kelly and Ryan this week, her spot was filled by a familiar face: the talk show's announcer, Deja Vu. The radio host and media personality filled in for Ripa alongside Ryan Seacrest, and a pic of her was shared to the official Live Instagram account. In the photo, she and Seacrest stand beside one of their guests—Mean Girls actress Lacey Chabert. “@thereallacey with @dejavuspeaks and Ryan!” The caption read.
Princess Eugenie Announces She Is Expecting Second Child
Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, posted an Instagram of her own to celebrate the big news.
GMA’s Robin Roberts reveals she’s taking a long break from morning show desk in major video announcement
GOOD Morning America host Robin Roberts has revealed she's taking a long break from the breakfast show. Robin, 62, took to Instagram on Thursday morning and shared her daily uplifting video in which she reads an encouraging quote and says a prayer. She began the clip by saying: "Good morning!...
Anne Hathaway Lets Loose In Wild Clips Of Her Dancing At Paris Fashion Week: Watch
Bow down to the queen! Anne Hathaway wasn’t finished stealing the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week when she showed up rocking an exquisite animal print mini dress for the Valentino show. Shortly after the runway event, which took place on Thursday, Jan. 26, the Oscar winner gave stans the treat they’ve been waiting for when she tore up the dance floor at an afterparty. In viral clips shared by followers (below), Anne showed off her incredible skills and looked absolutely fabulous while doing it!
E! News
