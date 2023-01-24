Twins add OF Michael A. Taylor in trade with Royals

The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday in exchange for two prospects.

Left-hander Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz are headed to the Kansas City organization.

Taylor, 31, was a member of the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team, then won a Gold Glove with the Royals in 2021. He is due to make $4.5 million this year in the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract.

Taylor is primarily a center fielder, though that position is occupied in Minnesota by 2022 All-Star Byron Buxton. Taylor also has played both corner outfield positions.

Last year, Taylor hit .254 with a .313 on-base percentage, a .357 slugging percentage, nine homers and 43 RBIs in 124 games. For his career, Taylor has a .241/.296/.381 batting line with 74 homers and 281 RBIs in 840 games with Washington (2014-20) and Kansas City (2021-22).

Sisk, 25, split last season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, going a combined 5-1 with one save and a 2.00 ERA in 50 appearances, all in relief.

Cruz, 23, spent the 2022 season with Double-A Wichita, where he went 1-4 with four saves and a 5.14 ERA in 46 relief outings.

Minnesota cleared a space on the 40-man roster for Taylor by designating right-hander A.J. Alexy for assignment. The Twins acquired Alexy, 24, from the Nationals in a trade earlier this month after Washington picked him up off waived from the Rangers in December.

Alexy went 1-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four relief appearances for Texas last year.

