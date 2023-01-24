ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins add OF Michael A. Taylor in trade with Royals

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Minnesota Twins acquired outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday in exchange for two prospects.

Left-hander Evan Sisk and right-hander Steven Cruz are headed to the Kansas City organization.

Taylor, 31, was a member of the Washington Nationals’ 2019 World Series championship team, then won a Gold Glove with the Royals in 2021. He is due to make $4.5 million this year in the final season of a two-year, $9 million contract.

Taylor is primarily a center fielder, though that position is occupied in Minnesota by 2022 All-Star Byron Buxton. Taylor also has played both corner outfield positions.

Last year, Taylor hit .254 with a .313 on-base percentage, a .357 slugging percentage, nine homers and 43 RBIs in 124 games. For his career, Taylor has a .241/.296/.381 batting line with 74 homers and 281 RBIs in 840 games with Washington (2014-20) and Kansas City (2021-22).

Sisk, 25, split last season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul, going a combined 5-1 with one save and a 2.00 ERA in 50 appearances, all in relief.

Cruz, 23, spent the 2022 season with Double-A Wichita, where he went 1-4 with four saves and a 5.14 ERA in 46 relief outings.

Minnesota cleared a space on the 40-man roster for Taylor by designating right-hander A.J. Alexy for assignment. The Twins acquired Alexy, 24, from the Nationals in a trade earlier this month after Washington picked him up off waived from the Rangers in December.

Alexy went 1-1 with an 11.57 ERA in four relief appearances for Texas last year.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

