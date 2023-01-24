Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Republicans still want visitor logs for Biden's home in DelawareVictorWilmington, DE
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania city among best for Super Bowl celebrations, study says
Super Bowl LVII is nearly upon us. And just in time for the great American holiday, a city in Pennsylvania has been ranked as one of the best for Super Bowl celebrations in the U.S. LISTEN: Pa. city crowned the No. 1 spot for football fans in the U.S.: study.
Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building
A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
New details emerge in Philly’s ‘Boy in the Box’ mystery
Joseph Augustus Zarelli was one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in the in Philadelphia for 65 years. If you don’t know his name, then maybe you know him as “The Boy in the Box,” because that is how everyone knew him for all those years that he was a great mystery.
Lancaster County restaurant lands at No. 11 on Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in the U.S.
A Lancaster County restaurant has landed at No. 11 on Yelp’s annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Two other Pennsylvania restaurants also made the list. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Missing man was last seen in central Pa.: state police
A missing 59-year-old man was last seen in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said Thomas Caldwell is from East Nottingham Township, Chester County, but was last seen Jan. 22 on the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, Lancaster County.
Pa. street gang steals almost 100 guns from 3 stores: reports
Police have arrested 13 people following a series of gun store robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI. Two adults and 11 teens were charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, gun violations, and related offenses. Only four of them were identified: Angel Mason, 40, Elijah Terrell, 16, Donte Purnell, 22, and Liv Hall, 18. Hall is being charged as an adult. The other suspects were between the ages of 14 and 17.
Emergency closes Route 441 in Lancaster County: PennDOT
PennDOT announced today that an emergency closure has been implemented on Route 441 (Water Street) just south of Columbia Borough in Manor Township, Lancaster County, due to a retaining wall that is a hazard to the roadway. A detour is in place using Route 999, Route 741 and Route 30.
Georgia woman arrested in fatal stabbing inside Pa. home: reports
Authorities have arrested the 19-year-old Georgia woman accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Philadelphia home earlier this week, according to reports from 6ABC and NBC10. As previously reported, the incident happened on Monday right before noon, where authorities found 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia suffering from a...
Ocean City officials will have new punishment for rowdy teens: Take them in and call their parents
The city council of Ocean City, New Jersey has approved a new local law that will allow police officers take additional steps to help put a stop to “breach of the peace” offenses committed by young people. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the new ordinance will allow for...
Parents of hit-and-run victim in Pa. request for driver to come forward: report
The driver involved in a hit-and-run of a Pa. woman has yet to be caught, but the parents are asking for them to come forward. Mary Kate McGrath, 28, has been hospitalized since the hit-and-run that took place in West Philadelphia on Jan. 1, 6ABC reported. Her parents, Jim and...
Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County
A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
Man walks onto Pa. school bus, inappropriately touches female student: reports
Authorities in Chester County are searching for a man who they say briefly boarded a school bus in Coatesville Thursday morning and inappropriately touched a female student, according to reports from NBC10 and Fox29. It all occurred Thursday at 6:48 a.m. at a school bus stop on East Chestnut and...
Route 30 reopens after Lancaster County fire
A section of Route 30 that shut down because of a Friday morning vehicle fire has since reopened. The eastbound lanes’ closure were downgraded around 8 a.m. to lane restrictions between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. Travel delays should continue to be expected.
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher nabbed in Pa.: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments on Bergen Ave.
18 neglected animals, guns, drugs seized from central Pa. family’s home: DA
Investigators searching a Lancaster County family’s home last week discovered 18 pets without proper medical care or shelter, as well as thousands of grams of marijuana and 13 guns. Austin, Jordan, Scott and Heide Breland are facing animal neglect, drug and gun charges after the Jan. 13 search of...
91-year-old woman in nursing home dies after assault by another resident, family says
Just like she did every other day, Rose Taylor visited her 91-year-old Aunt Clara at the nursing home across the street in South Plainfield, N.J., at about 8 a.m. on Jan. 16. After bathing, changing her clothes and feeding her, Taylor tucked her aunt into bed and assured her she would return later.
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
Parents arrested after Pa. toddler died from fentanyl toxicity: police
A 2-year-old Bethlehem boy who died last summer was killed by fentanyl toxicity, and his parents were taken into custody Thursday to face charges, authorities said. Warrants were issued Thursday for Nicole Ann Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Robert Brewster, 25, of Friendship, New York, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
Kamya Jenkins, Elle Osevala power Bishop McDevitt girls hoops in rout against Williamsport
Bishop McDevitt coasted to a convincing 54-27 nonconference victory against Williamsport Thursday. The duo of Kamya Jenkins and Elle Osevala combined for 19 points to spark the Crusaders. Jenkins led all players with 10 points, while Osevala chipped in 9 points. Alexandria Chilson and Mia Nieto each netted 6 points...
