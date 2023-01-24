ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Central Pa. healthcare company buys 2-story building

A Lancaster County healthcare company has purchased a building in Swatara Township. Druk Homecare Services purchased the 20,812-square-foot two-story office building at 8205 Presidents Drive from Summit View Associates on Jan. 10. Druk plans to relocate from its current location on East Park Drive. The company offers a number of non-medical services including personal care, companionship, homekeeping assistance, transportation and respite care.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. street gang steals almost 100 guns from 3 stores: reports

Police have arrested 13 people following a series of gun store robberies in Bucks and Montgomery counties, according to reports from the Philadelphia Inquirer and WPVI. Two adults and 11 teens were charged with operating a corrupt organization, conspiracy, gun violations, and related offenses. Only four of them were identified: Angel Mason, 40, Elijah Terrell, 16, Donte Purnell, 22, and Liv Hall, 18. Hall is being charged as an adult. The other suspects were between the ages of 14 and 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Georgia woman arrested in fatal stabbing inside Pa. home: reports

Authorities have arrested the 19-year-old Georgia woman accused of stabbing a man to death inside a Philadelphia home earlier this week, according to reports from 6ABC and NBC10. As previously reported, the incident happened on Monday right before noon, where authorities found 25-year-old Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia suffering from a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Fire shuts down Route 30 in Lancaster County

A Friday morning vehicle fire has closed Route 30 in Lancaster County, according to traffic maps. Eastbound lanes are shut down between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. PennDOT cameras show a long line of traffic backed up at the Prospect Road exit. It’s unclear how long...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Route 30 reopens after Lancaster County fire

A section of Route 30 that shut down because of a Friday morning vehicle fire has since reopened. The eastbound lanes’ closure were downgraded around 8 a.m. to lane restrictions between the Prospect Road and Mountville exits, according to 511PA. Travel delays should continue to be expected.
PennLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher nabbed in Pa.: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments on Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PennLive.com

Parents arrested after Pa. toddler died from fentanyl toxicity: police

A 2-year-old Bethlehem boy who died last summer was killed by fentanyl toxicity, and his parents were taken into custody Thursday to face charges, authorities said. Warrants were issued Thursday for Nicole Ann Stauffer, 45, of Bethlehem, and Christian Robert Brewster, 25, of Friendship, New York, on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy