Manchester, NH

‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire

By Paul Cuno-Booth
manchesterinklink.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments

scott lepine
3d ago

The government took away pain meds from everything from a dental issue to chronic pain patients. Now you have people dying from buying illegal pain killers. The government doesn't belong in your doctors office your bedroom or your gun cabinet. Now the illegal drugs have taken over most states. The government has blood on their hands

