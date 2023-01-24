ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Call Me Kat casts Jack McBrayer as new baker following Leslie Jordan's death

There's a new baker down at the cat cafe. Jack McBrayer will make his Call Me Kat debut on Thursday's episode as a new baker following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan. The 30 Rock alum is portraying Gideon, an Amish man set to replace Jordan's Phil following his move to Tahiti with his new husband.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
'Tiger King' Star Carole Baskin Breaks Silence After News Her Ex-Husband Don Lewis Was Found Alive In Costa Rica Goes Viral

Carole Baskin opened up on ex-husband Don Lewis' mysterious disappearance after news that he'd been found alive and well in Costa Rica in the early 2000s went viral. Baskin alleged in a recent statement that she was "not aware" of Lewis being discovered by the agency "until TK2 [Tiger King 2] aired" in late 2021. Lewis was reported missing in 1997. His abandoned truck was found near a private airfield not far from Baskin's Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida. CAROLE BASKIN SLAPS NETFLIX WITH A LAWSUIT, DEMANDS STREAMING GIANT YANK ANY FOOTAGE OF HER FROM UPCOMING 'TIGER KING' SEQUELAt the...
Soap Stars At War: 'Dynasty' Diva Linda Evans Desperately Tried To End Feud With Ex-Show Nemesis Joan Collins

Dynasty alum Linda Evans tried to make peace with her former costar Joan Collins, RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered, but TV insiders claim she has "no interest in burying the hatchet." Evans and Collins were both breakout stars of the quintessential 1980s prime-time soap, which spanned for nearly a decade, and their characters Krystle Carrington and Alexis Colby were often famously at odds.Collins previously admitted the duo never really got along on set, and it seems their on-screen cat fights have spilled over to real life in the years after their Dynasty debuts."Linda had her bad moments with Joan, but she...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Razzies withdraw Worst Actress nomination for Firestarter child star Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Two days after the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, unveiled their choices for the "worst" movies and performances of 2022, the organization is already backtracking on at least one category. After facing criticism online for nominating Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category despite the fact...
9-1-1: Lone Star star Gina Torres on Tommy's new romance — and reuniting with costar D.B. Woodside

Love (and frogs) were in the air on the season 4 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The latest episode of the Fox first responder series saw a freak storm system wreak havoc at a carnival, particularly for a newly single dad, Trevor (Lucifer's D.B. Woodside), who had to be rescued by the 126 twice in one day. But along with a literal frog in his throat and a burned hand, Trevor walks away with Tommy Vega's (Gina Torres) number.

