Hamburg, NY

2 On Your Side

Celsius settlement: You may be entitled up to $250

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've bought the popular fitness drink Celsius, you may be entitled to some extra cash. The beverage company was recently sued for falsely advertising that their beverages and powders do not have preservatives. However, Celsius products contain citric acid, which is a preservative. The company...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

What's Next For Closed Jamestown Pharmacy

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy has closed their doors, and it's making lawmakers question what is next for that location. The North Main Street Rite Aid permanently closed their doors one week ago, much to the surprise of lawmakers. The building was recently sold...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BTF places billboards around city calling for change

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. "We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up," General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k

BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday's drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball.   The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo.  The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lingering blizzard issues raised by Buffalo City Council

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council is still pushing the mayor's office to establish a city emergency management director to help coordinate response and planning for events and disasters. This comes in the wake of the Christmas weekend blizzard which paralyzed city emergency services. Some of that situation...
BUFFALO, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third-prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Buffalo. The ticket, which was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road, had four matching numbers and the Powerball (23). The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60. The third-place prize was tripled to $150,000...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he's an...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Gas prices on the rise again

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are starting to creep up again. The average price per gallon of gas in Buffalo is now at $3.42, up two cents from last week. That is on par with the the national average for a gallon of gas. Gas prices have risen throughout...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

