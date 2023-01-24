Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Celsius settlement: You may be entitled up to $250
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you've bought the popular fitness drink Celsius, you may be entitled to some extra cash. The beverage company was recently sued for falsely advertising that their beverages and powders do not have preservatives. However, Celsius products contain citric acid, which is a preservative. The company...
wnynewsnow.com
What’s Next For Closed Jamestown Pharmacy
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown pharmacy has closed their doors, and it’s making lawmakers question what is next for that location. The North Main Street Rite Aid permanently closed their doors one week ago, much to the surprise of lawmakers. The building was recently sold...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County readjusts income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors, people with disabilities
Niagara County Legislator Rick Abbott on Monday said the Niagara County Legislature has passed two local laws to readjust the income guidelines for county property tax exemptions for seniors (65-plus) and people with disabilities, so more people can take advantage of the program – and those who are receiving the exemption do not lose them.
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
TSA hiring at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The TSA is looking for new recruits ahead of the spring and summer travel seasons. The agency is expecting to see a higher number of travelers in the coming months and need additional officers to assist with security. Both full and part-time positions are open with...
BTF places billboards around city calling for change
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
WNY leaders rethink Thruway shutdowns during severe weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are more concerns being raised about the decision to close off the New York Thruway with major weather events and the potential impact on secondary roads with all the diverted commercial truck traffic. This stems from the major November lake effect storm, which really had...
Most Affordable Neighborhoods To Buy A House In Buffalo, New York
Even though housing prices have increased significantly over the last few years, Western New York is still a very affordable place to live, and while it's still pretty cold outside, it's not too early to start thinking about kicking off that homebuying journey. Whether you're a first-time homebuyer or are...
Contracts solidified as ErieNet broadband project inches closer to construction phase
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 year is expected to be a banner year for one of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's banner initiatives. Well, aside from likely being approved the other is the stadium deal. ErieNet inches closer to reality as its board of directors approved various vendor contracts...
Cheektowaga’s Most Expensive Home For Sale Is Amazing [PHOTOS]
Everytown in Western New York has some sort of a stereotype attached to it. Things like All the Rich People live in Clarence or in Orchard Park or that the blue-collar workers live in West Seneca or Cheektowaga aka Cheektowvegas. Well, the most expensive home for sale in Cheektowaga might...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k
BUFFALO, NY – The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Buffalo for Monday’s drawing. The winning ticket had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at The Market in the Square on Union Road in Buffalo. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on January 23 are: 12-31-47-58-60 and the Powerball is 23. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The post Winning Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo worth $150k appeared first on Shore News Network.
Lingering blizzard issues raised by Buffalo City Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council is still pushing the mayor's office to establish a city emergency management director to help coordinate response and planning for events and disasters. This comes in the wake of the Christmas weekend blizzard which paralyzed city emergency services. Some of that situation...
Buffalo leaders look to add AEDs in all city-owned buildings after Hamlin's scare
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following Damar Hamlin's health scare, local leaders are looking at more ways to help keep the community safe. The Buffalo Common Council's decision to have more AEDs, or or automated external defibrillators, installed in all city-owned buildings is a new resolution that was adopted during Wednesday's meeting.
NFTA meeting aims at assessing blizzard response by transportation authority
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A month after the blizzard of 2022, we're still learning new details about the response and impact of the storm. The NFTA preemptively shut down bus service ahead of the storm, something NFTA communications manager Kelley Khatib says the transportation authority stands behind. "In the end,...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third-prize Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was recently sold in Buffalo. The ticket, which was sold at The Market in the Square on Union Road, had four matching numbers and the Powerball (23). The winning numbers were 12-31-47-58-60. The third-place prize was tripled to $150,000...
The Rural Outreach Center builds new home to address "invisible poverty"
The Rural Outreach Center builds new home as they continue to address "invisible poverty" in unserved communities
Ralphie the "Jerk" looking for home
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One "fire-breathing demon" at the Niagara County SPCA has attracted national attention across social media. The shelter shared online that Ralphie needs a new home, but there are a couple of things they want you to know first. Apparently, Ralphie at first glance, "he’s an...
Gas prices on the rise again
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gas prices are starting to creep up again. The average price per gallon of gas in Buffalo is now at $3.42, up two cents from last week. That is on par with the the national average for a gallon of gas. Gas prices have risen throughout...
Little Buffalo offers play space for little Western New Yorkers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Hertel Avenue, there is a boutique play place for toddlers and their parents or grandparents. Little Buffalo was opened in 2020 by a mom with a teaching background. Little Buffalo has open play times every weekday, but they only allow 10 kids at a time,...
Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election on Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a change on the Buffalo Common Council next year as the council president Darius Pridgen has officially confirmed that he will not seek re-election. When asked why, he simply said to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing "because I enjoy what I do...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0