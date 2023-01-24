ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places

By Madison Montag, George Stockburger
WTAJ
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see.

In a memo originally posted Monday and later republished Tuesday, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, which would put restrictions such as “permitted locations for performances, age of the intended audience, and the scope and appeal for prurient interest.”

“As a defined adult oriented business, drag shows in Pennsylvania will have commonsense restrictions such as the permitted location of performances, age of the intended audience, and the scope and appeal for prurient interest,” stated Mastriano’s memo.

In a statement to abc27 on Tuesday, Mastriano said “it is disheartening that legislation like this is needed. Parents have a right to know their children are not being exposed to sexually charged content in a public forum. Drag shows that appeal to minors on school property, libraries, and other public places should not be accepted in any functioning society. My legislation will ensure that this is no longer occurs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The memo was posted to the State Senate website and later taken down on Monday evening after being reviewed by abc27. The memo was later reposted on Tuesday morning. No other State Senators were listed as co-sponsors of the bill.

In the memo Mastriano referenced two drag show performances he says were attended by minors, including one at Hempfield School District in Lancaster County last year.

In a picture at Hempfield High School, a teacher was shown standing with what appears to be four drag queens during an after-hours event for student members of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

The picture showed the guests in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have their backside exposed. The teacher was placed on administrative leave and the district did not comment on any further discipline.

It’s not known how many students or staff attended the after-hour show and the district apologized, saying a new guest policy would be established.

Mastriano, who represents Franklin and Adams Counties, lost the November 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Josh Shapiro by nearly 800,000 votes.

abc27 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans for comment on the memo.

David Williams
3d ago

Good thing we have this idiot in the senate..pushing really important bills like this...Instead of things that really matter.

Pascal de Boom
3d ago

Yes, protecting children from potentially seeing a drag show is more important than protecting them from bullets in the classroom.

Bart Adamczyk
3d ago

thank you Doug for being a fascist who claims he's for freedom yet thinks everyone should live by his beliefs.

