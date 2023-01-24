ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 39

Queen Neanderthal
2d ago

This gorgeous girl should have been taken to the emergency room when she could not remember how to get home. This is tragic!! Shame on those cruel boys for destroying her life.

Tammie Jenkins
3d ago

isn't 19.underage to be drinking? I kn you have to be 21 to buy it . so very sad for what happen to her,prayers for all her family n friends. for the other the kid did a crime he should be named as an adult

April holmes
2d ago

drunk are not no means no you don't take advantage of someone just a shame R.i.P to this young girl 🙏to her family!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

