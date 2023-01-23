Read full article on original website
Alvin man sentenced to 10 years in prison for beating pregnant girlfriend
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — An Alvin man was found guilty Wednesday of beating his pregnant girlfriend in 2021. He also learned his sentence. Michael Alegria agreed to spend 10 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of the time. What happened. On June 8,...
fox26houston.com
20-year-old man accused of killing young woman, her unborn child was free from jail on multiple bonds
HOUSTON - If a judge had revoked one of Keylin Hollins' bonds for picking up new criminal charges or raised the bond amount, a young mother and her baby would be alive today. Hollins has apparently spent the last couple of years on a one-man crime spree. In 2021, he...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
Woman allegedly vandalizes Houston synagogue then returns after release from jail on bond, records say
HOUSTON — A woman is back behind bars after being accused of destroying a Houston synagogue, then returning to the temple after her arrest. Ezra Law, 33, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly vandalized Congregation Emanu El on Jan. 14. The synagogue said she spent about six hours in the building. She remained undetected for that long because the alarm system was deactivated while scheduled maintenance was being conducted, the synagogue said.
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case
January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks
Police said the man was riding an electric bike on Shepherd when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver took off after the deadly crash.
cw39.com
Galveston love triangle killer gets 40 years, officials said
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – A man pleaded guilty to murder in an incident that involved the mother of his child and another man, in what police called a love triangle killing. On Monday, Daron Cordon Gills of Clear Lake pled guilty to murder. The incident involved Gills, his victim, and the mother of Gills’ child, Angelique Campbell who was not hurt. Gills agreed to a sentence of 40 years in prison.
Man fatally shoots himself after forcing ex into car at gunpoint in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Investigators said it appeared the man accidently shot himself in the stomach after forcing his ex into the car, but after she got out and ran, he shot himself in the head.
Fort Bend Star
Suspect in Sugar Land woman's shooting death refuses to waive extradition, remains in Louisiana
The suspect in the shooting death of Sugar Land resident and Alief ISD teacher Wendy Duan remains in a Louisiana jail after refusing to waive extradition, according to a city spokesman. Sugar Land police responded to a shooting January 7 at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of Oxford Mills...
Fort Bend Star
Court document: complainant in Missouri City police officer's family violence case wants charge dropped
A Missouri City police officer and declared candidate for Houston mayor remains on administrative leave after being accused of family violence by her live-in boyfriend. But the accuser may have changed his story, according to a court document. Robin Williams, 32, was placed on administrative leave by the Missouri City...
Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County
According to officials, the shooting stemmed from an argument after the victim arrived home at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
KHOU
Bond set for smelly, 'B.O. bandit' charged with kidnapping, robbery spree in Galleria area
Lisa Marie Coleman made her first court appearance Monday. She's charged with kidnapping a Galleria employee and robbing at least three westside businesses.
Teacher accused of unlawfully bringing weapon to Lamar High School, charging docs read
While charging documents allege the teacher brought the weapon when class was out of session, investigators didn't say whether students or other staff members were there at the time.
'High-heeled hijacker' accused of robbing 4 Galleria-area businesses faced judge in court Monday
Lisa Coleman appeared before a judge Monday, and if she makes bond, part of the conditions include 24-hour house arrest. But for now, she's in custody on multiple bonds totaling more than $300,000.
Fort Bend Star
Sugar Land police searching for bank robbery suspect
Sugar Land police are asking for the public's help in identifying searching a man who robbed Capital One Bank, 2353 Town Center Blvd North, on Friday, January 20. A bank employee called police at 3:10 p.m. to report a robbery five minutes earlier, according to a news release. A teller said a man approached her counter alone, handed her a note demanding money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. The man did not display a weapon, and no one was injured, according to the release.
WFAA
Video shows driver punch man in northwest Houston in what police say was road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police hope you can help them find a man who punched another driver in what they say was a case of road rage in northwest Houston. It happened on Jan. 14 around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 249 and Grant Road. Dashcam video shows a man getting out of a Honda Accord. Another man approaches and the driver of the Accord is seen punching the man, who falls to the ground.
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
