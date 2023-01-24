ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WVNews

Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Dallas 99, Phoenix 95

DALLAS (99) Finney-Smith 7-16 1-1 18, Hardaway Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Powell 6-9 3-6 15, Dinwiddie 10-18 11-14 36, Doncic 0-2 0-0 0, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Bullock 3-9 2-3 10, Green 3-8 2-2 9, Hardy 0-2 0-0 0, Ntilikina 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-77 20-28 99.
WVNews

Maple Leafs' Matthews out at least 3 weeks with knee injury

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a sprained knee. The team announced the reigning MVP's anticipated absence Friday, two days after Matthews was injured in Toronto's victory against the New York Rangers.
WVNews

Loyola Marymount 79, Portland 60

PORTLAND (11-12) Nduka 5-7 2-3 12, Sjolund 1-8 0-1 2, Wood 4-9 7-8 15, Gorosito 2-5 0-0 5, Robertson 2-8 0-1 6, Applewhite 3-8 2-3 8, Meadows 2-6 1-1 5, Vucinic 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Lemke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-55 13-18 60.
LOS ANGELES, CA

