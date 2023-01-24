That doesn't make any sense whatsoever, and Evergy needs to fix that immediately. I still have a running credit on my gas bill (my furnace is the only gas I use.)from Lieap and the last time I applied was almost 2 years ago. My Lieap money has always stayed on my account until it was used. I will be keeping a very close eye on my Evergy bill because that sounds like shady business to me.
why would there be unused credit if she has a current bill each mo. its evergy job to apply the credit. the money was sent to them to apply to the account. the customer doesnt have that access. unless im missing something because no of that made any since
5 minutes ago, I read yet another article about a woman who was charged $1000 by Evergy with Evergy claiming it was a meter mistake that the customer needed to pay for. Evergy needs to be investigated. Plain and simple.
Comments / 27