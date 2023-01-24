ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Jane Q. Public
3d ago

That doesn't make any sense whatsoever, and Evergy needs to fix that immediately. I still have a running credit on my gas bill (my furnace is the only gas I use.)from Lieap and the last time I applied was almost 2 years ago. My Lieap money has always stayed on my account until it was used. I will be keeping a very close eye on my Evergy bill because that sounds like shady business to me.

Jeannine Schreckhise
3d ago

why would there be unused credit if she has a current bill each mo. its evergy job to apply the credit. the money was sent to them to apply to the account. the customer doesnt have that access. unless im missing something because no of that made any since

Jane Q. Public
3d ago

5 minutes ago, I read yet another article about a woman who was charged $1000 by Evergy with Evergy claiming it was a meter mistake that the customer needed to pay for. Evergy needs to be investigated. Plain and simple.

Kansas Reflector

‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs

TOPEKA — Lawmakers and education officials sparred for more than two hours Wednesday over a proposal to expand a private school tax credit originally billed as a way to serve low-income Kansas students. Education officials and Democrats criticized House Bill 2048 during a tense, jampacked House K-12 Education Budget Committee hearing. Critics said the legislation would […] The post ‘Holy tax scams’: Kansas lawmakers fight over plan to fund private schools with tax write-offs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized

TOPEKA — It’s time to keep China out of Kansas agricultural lands, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said, announcing his support of legislation intended to prevent Kansas farmers from selling that land to foreign entities.  The bill in question, Senate Bill 100, would prohibit any non-U.S. citizen from buying Kansas real estate in certain areas. […] The post Kansas AG says bill blocking foreigners from buying Kansas land needs to be prioritized appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas Issues Fish Consumption Advisories for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

What fish are safe to eat in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An advisory released on Thursday in Kansas lists concerns that should be observed when eating fish caught in state waters. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks released the advisory which identifies types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten only […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$1.8 mil awarded for 10 communities to open family resource centers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $1.8 million in funding has been allocated among 10 Kansas communities to build Family Resource Centers in their respective locations. The Kansas Department for Children and Families created these grants to give Kansas families more access to all available resources, which would, in return, decrease the need for families to contact DCF for assistance.
KANSAS STATE

