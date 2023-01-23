ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

The Associated Press

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old who police say was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack -- chasing one of them down and shooting him several more times when he tried to run, according to a charging document released Tuesday.
