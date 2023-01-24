Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Governor Andy Beshear responds to incident at Warren Juvenile Detention Center
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — As the focus remains on the Department of Juvenile Justice, Governor Andy Beshear giving an update on the status of the proposed changes he announced last week. “We’ve acted and we will continue to act, we will continue to take steps to make this into...
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 26. He discussed economic development progress, disaster recovery, inclement weather and more. Economic Development. The governor highlighted five economic development projects that are expected to create nearly 320 jobs and that represent more than $360...
kentuckytoday.com
Church leaders rallying support for “Abolition of Abortion in Kentucky” proposal
PETERSBURG, Ky. (KT) – More than 300 Kentucky pastors and other church leaders from different denominations met Wednesday in the Creation Museum for a listen-and-learn presentation from the “End Abortion Now” organization which is pushing legislation it hopes will abolish abortion in the commonwealth. Freshman state Rep....
wdrb.com
$180M in federal funding to help expand affordable, high-speed internet access in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big investment of federal funds will help Kentucky expand internet access. Kentucky is getting more than $180 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The commonwealth is one of four states getting additional American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds targeted toward increasing affordable, high-speed internet. Kentucky's...
wevv.com
Recent hazing investigation shines light on Lofton's Law
A tragic incident that took the life of University of Kentucky student touched many in the community, even drawing the attention of Kentucky State Senators. "Seems like the levels of hazing has risen in recent years and we want to bring attention to this issue," said District 4 State Senator Robby Mills.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Kentucky
Take a look at a list of the most common jobs in Kentucky 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census.
College Heights Herald
Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky
The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky
When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
LGBTQ+ nonprofit wants Kentucky leaders to follow Pope Francis' message
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nonprofit advocating for LGBTQ+ rights is praising Pope Francis for criticizing laws that criminalize homosexuality. During an interview with the Associated Press, Francis said that homosexuality is sin, but not a crime. He also called on Catholic bishops to welcome the LGBTQ community into the church.
wpsdlocal6.com
KY Colonels file suit seeking damages, claim trademark infringement
PADUCAH, KY — Widely known nonprofit, The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, filed a suit in District Court Wednesday, seeking damages for alleged deceptive use of the organization's historical trademark. According to a Thursday release, HOKC is accusing "unaffiliated organizations, websites, and social media identities" of using deceptively using...
Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings
FRANKFORT — After a gunman killed 21 people and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, high school students on a Kentucky advisory committee “realized we needed to use our voices to change,” said Malley Taylor, a junior at the Craft Academy in Morehead. On Tuesday, the students presented their […] The post Kentucky students recommend ways to prevent, respond to school shootings appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
953wiki.com
Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff
Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
Kentucky nurse under investigation in connection to federal crime ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky nurse is under investigation in connection to a federal operation dubbed 'Operation Nightingale.'. According to federal officials, the scheme involved executives from three Florida-based nursing schools who allegedly sold over 7,600 bogus nursing diplomas for about $15,000 each. The fake diplomas allowed nursing students...
WLKY.com
Marijuana activists warn against so-called 'cannabis cards' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're called "cannabis cards" and they promise "medical cannabis certification." Advertisements for them have been popping up on billboards, social media and even television stations in Kentucky. There's only one problem. Cannabis activists say they won't keep you from getting arrested if you get pulled over...
wymt.com
Kentuckians at greater risk of high Radon exposure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Radon Awareness Month, and although the month is coming to a close, it’s important to keep radon in the conversation year-round. If you don’t know what radon is, it’s a colorless, odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that emanates from the ground, and depending on the geology of where you live in Kentucky and the construction of your house, you could be putting yourself at risk of lung cancer, without even knowing it.
fox56news.com
Study: Kentucky named 2023's worst state to retire
A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Study: Kentucky named 2023’s worst state to retire. A study from WalletHub ranked Kentucky as one of the worst states to retire in. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for...
lanereport.com
North American Stainless creating 70 FT jobs with $244 million expansion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — North American Stainless (NAS), the largest fully integrated stainless steel producer in the United States, announced the company would expand its presence in the commonwealth with an addition to its 4.4 million-square-foot facility in Carroll County, creating 70 new full-time jobs with a $244 million investment.
lakercountry.com
State reports 17 new COVID cases locally this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a decrease from last week’s total of 22. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 49 cases, Wayne County had 42, Taylor County had 27 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, Casey County had 15 cases, Adair County had 12 cases, McCreary County reported 10 counties, Cumberland County with six cases, and Clinton County reported five cases.
