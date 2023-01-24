Read full article on original website
1350kman.com
Officials break ground on 50 million dollar Midtown project
City officials, contractors, developers, employees, and more gathered Thursday in the parking lot behind Kite’s Bar and Grill for the official groundbreaking of the Midtown Development project. Prior to the groundbreaking, Aggieville Business Association Executive Director Dennis Cook noted he’s witnessed a lot of change in the district, but...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Coat Factory will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 at 1800 Southwest Wanamaker Rd. in the Wanamaker Hills shopping area, according to Burlington’s website. Burlington Coat Factory […]
1350kman.com
Crews making significant progress on the city’s levee system
Improvements to Manhattan’s levee system are more visible as the project nears the one year mark of construction. A temporary levee was recently constructed near Hayes Drive and Casement Road as a new box gets installed. City Manager Ron Fehr tells KMAN plans are in the works to elevate that intersection and eventually install a traffic signal there.
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 1/26/23
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Alia Lucas, 25, of Manhattan was arrested on her warrant for probation violation warrant stemming from battery on a law enforcement officer charges in 2021 and 2022. She remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $75,000. Officers filed a report for...
WIBW
Harvesters food distribution moves to new location on Saturday in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Harvesters food distribution will be moving to a new location this coming Saturday. The distribution will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 S.E. Washington. The distribution previously had been held at the Antioch Family Life Center at 1921...
Manhattan man accused of cutting man with knife, hurting cat
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in custody following a report of an assault Thursday morning. The Riley County Police Department reported via social media that Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was taken into custody at 7 a.m. on Jan. 26 in the 1000 block of Quivera Cir. on several charges. The RCPD received […]
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
KVOE
Emporia’s Marshalls store opens doors to shoppers Thursday
Marshalls has made its long-awaited debut in Emporia. The retail store at the Emporia Pavilions development, 24th and Industrial, had its official grand opening celebration shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. It offers clothing, home decor, beauty items and gifts. Marshalls was supposed to open last fall, but several supply chain...
1350kman.com
Public invited to meet new RCPD Director Thursday
A public reception for the new Riley County Police Department Director will take place Thursday at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will include remarks from Director Brian Peete. City Commissioner and current Law Board Chair John Matta as well as fellow commissioner and former Chair Linda Morse will also provide remarks.
Topeka family files lawsuit against rideshare company, driver over human trafficking claims
Editor’s Note: 27 News is not naming the rideshare company involved in the lawsuit to give them time to issue a response to our questions. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is suing a rideshare company over allegations that it failed to protect a 13-year-old girl from being harmed by a registered sex offender in […]
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating second jewelry theft reported at Manhattan Town Center
Riley County Police are investigating a Friday jewelry theft at Manhattan Town Center, the second in two days at the shopping center. Monday’s RCPD activity report, noted Kay Jewelers was victimized Friday evening, when an unknown man stole a white and yellow gold necklace, valued at $6,500. The theft was reported one day after JCPenney also reported the theft of a 10k white gold carat diamond ring from its store, valued at $6,250.
1350kman.com
Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee counties review updated cost estimates for Belvue Bridge rehab
Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties met briefly Monday to discuss impending improvements to the Belvue Bridge. Earlier this month, the two counties learned that $6.4 million in federal money had been secured by Sen. Jerry Moran to go toward bridge rehabilitation, one of several Congressionally directed spending requests in Kansas. Updated cost estimates were presented Monday on both options the counties are considering.
WIBW
At least one in custody after stolen van, motorcycle found in southwest Topeka park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At least one person was in custody Thursday morning after a van and a motorcycle that had been reported stolen were recovered in a southwest Topeka park, authorities said. Police around 7:45 a.m. Thursday were at Clarion Woods Park, just southwest of S.W. 37th and Fairlawn,...
WIBW
TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
1350kman.com
Manhattan man charged for threatening woman with baseball bat
A Manhattan man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police say he threatened a woman with a baseball bat. According to the Riley County Police Department, 31-year-old Dakotah Garner was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat. Garner and the 34-year-old victim reportedly got into an argument at a home in the 1400 block of Houston Street.
KVOE
Water service restored following water main break in west Emporia
Water service has been restored following an early morning water main break in a portion of west Emporia. The break was reported just before 8 am Thursday morning on Stanton Street. Repairs were completed just before 2 pm, however, the exact size of the line and the cause of the break have not been divulged.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
Key Leaders Named at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
(TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2023) — Two key leaders for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus have been named and will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail. Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Regional...
