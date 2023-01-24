ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins trade for outfielder Michael A. Taylor

By Dan Edwards
 3 days ago

According to multiple reports, the Minnesota Twins have a new outfielder.

The Twins have acquired outfielder Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals. Taylor, a former Gold Glove winner, will join a stocked Twins outfield with Byron Buxton, Joey Gallo, Max Kepler and more.

Taylor is a .241 career hitter known more for his defense will provide both a right-handed bat in the outfield surrounded by lefties and insurance in center field should Byron Buxton get hurt.

The Twins give up two minor league pitchers in the deal. Triple-A reliever Evan Sisk and Double-A reliever Steven Cruz.

