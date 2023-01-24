Sports betting comes to Potawatomi

I'm Sophie Carson and this is the Daily Briefing newsletter by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Sign up here to get it sent to your inbox each morning.

Potawatomi's new sportsbook

Sports betting is coming to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

A sportsbook will replace the Milwaukee casino's 600-seat Northern Lights Theater. It's expected to open by December or in early 2024.

Patrons will be able to bet on games, watch multiple games simultaneously on a 120-foot video screen and eat and drink at the venue.

Potawatomi will be the fourth casino to operate a sportsbook in Wisconsin, writes Piet Levy. Tribes have opened sports betting venues in Green Bay and Turtle Lake, and another is set to open in Crandon in March.

Here's how Dominic Ortiz framed it. He's the property CEO and general manager at Potawatomi.

"Sports betting is one of the hottest new gaming areas for casinos in the United States," he said. "Sportsbooks are low-margin businesses for casinos, but as an amenity, it will engage customers … bring in incremental guests to our facility and continue to build up our database."

Costs of logging

Loggers in Wisconsin say the industry has become increasingly costly with little opportunity for profit.

Inflation, rising fuel costs and expensive machinery are key factors. Plus, pulp mills aren't paying enough for wood now to keep up with the costs loggers face, reports the Appleton Post-Crescent's Becky Jacobs.

Here's a key paragraph:

(Logger Dennis) Schoeneck explains it this way: If he gets paid the same price today as he did for cutting timber 10 years, but over that decade, the cost of a harvester increased thousands of dollars, the math just doesn't add up.

And a key quote:

"We were happy to make 2% on a year," Schoeneck said. "Well, that's kind of a joke now."

Teenage boys, 14 and 15, killed in weekend shootings

Two teens were among the four people killed in shootings during a particularly violent weekend in Milwaukee.

Fourteen other people were injured in shootings.

Two boys, ages 13 and 14, were shot in the 2600 block of North 52nd Street Saturday evening, Milwaukee police said. The 13-year-old is in serious condition, suffering gunshot wounds to both arms.

And the 14-year-old, Sebastian Florentino, died of his injuries.

Then, early Monday morning, 15-year-old Javier Winston was fatally shot in the 3600 block of North 9th Street.

Here are two key paragraphs from reporter Beck Andrew Salgado's story recapping the violence:

When asked about the violence Monday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson repeated his calls for Milwaukeeans to reach out to loved ones engaging in risky behavior and urge them to put their guns down.

He also encouraged gun owners to better secure their firearms when leaving them in a car.

Debate about the future of UW-Platteville Richland is heating up. UW System President Jay Rothman previously said spring 2023 will be the campus' last semester for in-person degree programs, citing financial pressure and low enrollment. Now Richland County is considering suing UW System to save the campus.

Two rock groups just announced Milwaukee tour stops. Nickelback will play the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Aug. 5 and Shinedown will play Fiserv Forum April 29.

The Ojibwe "Winter Olympics” are being played on Madeline Island in Wisconsin for the first time in 150 years. Javelins, called snakes, are thrown for distance and accuracy. Organizers are expecting big crowds for the games Feb. 11.

Hearing the phrase "a CD of bassoon music" probably wouldn't spark excitement for most people. But Catherine Van Handel, the Milwaukee Symphony's principal bassoonist, is on a mission to change people's minds with her new album. She's "part of the orchestra's corps of young leaders," Jim Higgins writes, and even started her own reed business during the pandemic.

Brazilian baked goods

The newest café on Brady Street is bringing a taste of Brazil to Milwaukee's east side.

Sweet Joy Brazilian Café opened last week in the former home of Brewed Café, 1208 E. Brady St. It's serving up coffee, sweet treats and savory breakfast items with a Brazilian twist.

Suddenly I'm craving the fruit-filled açaí bowls and guava cheese turnovers on the menu.

