Evanston, IL

Steering wheel locks snapped up by Hyundai owners in Evanston

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A glitch in Hyundai vehicles manufactured before last year has made them a prime target for car thieves, so Evanston Police had no trouble getting takers when they offered free locking devices to Hyundai owners.

The first of the free steering wheel locks for Evanston Hyundai owners will be given away Tuesday afternoon by Evanston Police.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew said police put out the word last Thursday that Hyundai had made almost 100 free locks available.

By Friday morning, they were already spoken for, he said.

The rise in thefts of Hyundais – and Kias -- has been going on for several months now, as social media spread the word about how to hot-wire the cars by putting a USB into the steering column of some models.

“Over the weekend, our daily bulletin this weekend reported that there were seven car thefts and/or attempted car thefts.  And out of that seven, three of them were Kias and Hyuindais,” Glew said.

Hyundai is providing the free locks. Evanston Police have asked Kia to do the same, he said.

WBBM News Radio

