The Alleghany Mountaineers (6-9, 0-7) lost their seventh straight game on Thursday following a 51-33 defeat to the Radford Bobcats (11-1, 5-0) in a Three Rivers District meeting.

The Mountaineers were led by Anthony Webb who scored a team-high 11 points and was the only Mountie in double figures scoring.

Leading the Bobcats to a victory was Elijah Kelly who had a game-high 21 points with 12 coming in the first half.

After being held to just 11 first half points, the Mountaineers found themselves down by 14 late into the third quarter.

However, the Mountaineers who put together their best quarter in the third period would not go away. With under a minute remaining, Chris Harden made a layup that cut the lead down to single digits at 35-26.

The Mountaineers closed out the third quarter on a 15-10 run.

The nine points would be the closest the Mountaineers would get though as they were held to just seven points in the final quarter, while the Bobcats had rebuilt a double digit lead.

The 33 points were a season-low for the Mountaineers.

The Mountaineers will look to snap their losing streak this evening when they host Lord Botetourt.

Team 1 2 3 4 Ttl

AHS 6 5 15 7 33

RHS 16 9 10 16 51

The post Mounties Lose Seventh Straight appeared first on The Virginian Review .