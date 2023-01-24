Lady Cougars Drop Non District Road Game

Despite a 21-point performance from Lauren Bragg, the Covington Lady Cougars (1-14, 1-2) playing on the road in Roanoke Wednesday, fell to the North Cross Lady Raiders 46-35.

Kylie Schaefer knocked down five of the Lady Raiders eight made three-pointers, as she paced the team with a team-high 20 points.

Along with Schaefer, the Lady Raiders had three players in total reach double figures. Alexis Teter scored 12 points, along with three three-pointers. Meanwhile, Dajah Garrison added 10 points.

The Lady Cougars hung close with the Lady Raiders throughout the game until the final quarter and even had a one point lead after the first half.

It was in the fourth quarter where Teter knocked down her third three-pointer that put the Lady Raiders ahead by seven points 36-29.

The Lady Cougars would cut the lead down to just three points, but Schaefer drained her fifth three-pointer that gave the Lady Raiders the lead for good at 39-33. The Lady Raiders closed the game out on a 10-2 scoring run.

Bragg surpassed the 200-point mark following her performance on Wednesday. Bragg has 209 points total thus far this season.

The Lady Cougars hosted Craig County on Friday and are once again home tomorrow against Parry McCluer.

