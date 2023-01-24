Read full article on original website
Glasser Images agreement will require paying back customers, subcontractors
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says his office has reached a settlement with Glasser Images, Jack Glasser and Jace Schacher in a case that involves, among other things, prepayments for wedding photos that were never taken and never delivered. If the agreement is approved by the Burleigh County District Court, […]
KFYR-TV
Local diner beaten by egg prices
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The heat from consumers about the increase in the price of eggs has been so extreme it could fry an omelet. One local dining chain is scrambling to break even with the rising costs. Frying up eggs and getting them out to customers costs way more...
KFYR-TV
Pro Image closing in the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is going to be another vacant store space in the Bismarck area. Pro Image in the Kirkwood Mall will be closing its doors later this week. The sports apparel store opened in 2007 and is closing after the owner decided to retire. Managers were given the opportunity to buy select locations, however, the Bismarck shop chose not to. The outlet is currently selling its remaining inventory at 70% off.
KFYR-TV
Bis-Man Transit hopes to increase ridership in 2023 with new instructional videos
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For many of us, getting from point A to B is as easy as hopping in our car and crossing our fingers we don’t hit any red lights. But for others needing to use the bus system, it takes a bit more work, and Bis-Man Transit is looking to make it as easy as possible.
How to get Vitamin D during winter months in North Dakota
Johnson says it's especially important to make sure you are keeping up with your vitamins during this time of year.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Legislature: Eminent Domain, free lunch, drag show bills take center stage
(Bismarck, ND) -- The 68th legislative session continues to hum along in Bismarck, with more bills taking center stage as January comes to a close. Three new bills introduced to the state legislature are addressing eminent domain in North Dakota. All of the proposed legislation surrounds the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline.
Bismarck, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
Here In Bismarck And Mandan - Are We Running Out Of Time?
Make Sure There Is Plenty Of Food Left Out For Your Cats
KFYR-TV
New scholarship for oil and gas workers proposed at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislators in Bismarck are looking at a bill that would create a new scholarship for oil and gas workers. Senate Bill 2197 would fund more than $10 million towards the “Re-energize” scholarship. Anyone who has worked in the oil and gas industry for a...
KFYR-TV
The cost of full bellies at the Dakota Zoo
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dakota Zoo is working on limited hours during the winter season, but the staff are still hard at work fulltime keeping animals fed. The costs of keeping bellies full doesn’t come cheap. As winter has settled in, you might think the animals slow down...
KFYR-TV
More than 30 unsheltered individuals counted during Point in Time Count
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Arctic air is expected to freeze up the BisMan area later tonight. As people head indoors, there are many in our community who go unsheltered at night. Most people who drive around Bismarck after midnight are headed home. But Kacey Peterson, a social worker for Ministry on the Margins is looking for people who have no home to go to.
Steps toward saving North Dakota’s native grasslands
So, preserving and restoring our grasslands is important for our ecosystem to function properly.
THIS Bismarck Store Is Moving To A New Mandan Location
Get ready; you will soon notice a store missing from the Kirkwood Mall.
North Dakota Coyotes Becoming More Fearless?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further?
Lillyanna’s Fight: eight months later
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been eight months since KX first reported on the tragic case of Lillyanna Morales — a 14-year-old girl who suffered traumatic injuries after diving off a water slide at the former Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck (now known as The Bismarck Hotel). The pool was too shallow, and after Lillyanna collided […]
Snow, Ice & Wind Event For North Dakota Followed By Extreme Cold
North Dakota weather is about to get active. Another clipper system is about to hit North Dakota on Thursday, and this one will pack a bigger punch than the previous systems recently. January was a pretty quiet month weather-wise in Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota. After seeing 20-plus...
KFYR-TV
State legislators looking at bill requiring rural school districts to share superintendents; cap salaries
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - There has been a lot of discussion about education during the legislative assembly. One bill looks to change the look of leadership for small school districts. School superintendents have the biggest responsibilities when it comes to their district. While they answer to the school board, superintendents...
KFYR-TV
Long road ahead to healing after Mandan home explosion
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When a Cortez Circle area home in Mandan exploded last week, a couple was pulled from the flames by a neighbor. The family has opened up about the accident. They said it’s going to be a long road to healing for those injured as well as the family.
valleynewslive.com
Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
