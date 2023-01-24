ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ted Rivers

Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew

Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

4 Cleveland chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. And Cleveland was well-represented on the list. Altogether, one Cleveland restauranter and three chefs made the cut, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others) being named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restauranter" category. Additionally, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery are semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio)" category.
CLEVELAND, OH
thelandcle.org

Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home

While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
CLEVELAND, OH
elitesportsny.com

USFL moving New Jersey Generals out of Alabama, into Ohio

You know, some say Canton is the East Rutherford of Ohio. The USFL’s New Jersey Generals are on the move. But they are still going to be far away from the Garden State. The FOX-owned operation announced Wednesday the Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be based in Ohio for the second season of the revived spring league.
CANTON, OH
cleveland.com

NE Ohio chef remembers his cousin, the late big-leaguer Sal Bando

CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Tim Bando, news of the death of former Major Leaguer Sal Bando brought back family memories from his childhood. When he thinks of Sal, he remembers a cousin warmly. And he also recalls the countless signed balls his big-league relative used to give him.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Pierogi Week Is Back for the Second Year

Cleveland’s cuisine has diversified and upgraded in the last three decades from the years when those who didn’t crave steak, hamburger or kielbasa were pretty much out of luck. But many are still nostalgic for the eastern European cuisine their grandparents or great grandparents brought with them from Poland or Slovenia or Ukraine when they settled in Cleveland during the late 19th and the first half of the 20th centuries. And there’s been a new wave of young people recovering those roots, including the culinary ones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy