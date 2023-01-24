Read full article on original website
Russell Wintner, owner and manager of Cleveland's iconic Memphis Kiddie Park, dies at age 70
CLEVELAND — Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of Memphis Kiddie Park, has passed away at the age of 70. Wintner, who is survived by his wife Elli and two children, died earlier this week at his winter home in Delray Beach, Florida. 3News spent time with Wintner last...
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
Unusual Facts about Cleveland You Never Knew
Cleveland, Ohio may not be the first city that comes to mind when thinking of American landmarks and historical sites, but this Midwestern metropolis has a rich and fascinating history. From its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub, Cleveland has played an important role in shaping the country's past and present.
4 Cleveland chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. And Cleveland was well-represented on the list. Altogether, one Cleveland restauranter and three chefs made the cut, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others) being named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restauranter" category. Additionally, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery are semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio)" category.
Cleveland voters approved an underground subway in 1950s — what happened?
The next time the Lake Erie wind or bitter cold gets the best of Cleveland's pedestrians, it may prompt a reminder that the city once approved adding an underground subway downtown in the 1950's.
Welcome to The Vegan House, a unique new restaurant on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Born and raised in Cleveland's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, Chaundrea Simmons' career as a vegan chef has been filled with unique and unconventional terms, but her passion for cooking started at a young age. "I have been vegetarian since high school," Simmons says. "I just remember telling my...
Suit shop, speakeasy set to reinvent long-vacant Lorain Ave. funeral home
While living abroad and working on his master’s degree in England, Cleveland resident Zach Cooper would collect hats as keepsakes to remember his travels. He found himself spending a lot of time in suit stores and retail stores all around the world, just talking to people who would notice his accent and want to know his story.
USFL moving New Jersey Generals out of Alabama, into Ohio
You know, some say Canton is the East Rutherford of Ohio. The USFL’s New Jersey Generals are on the move. But they are still going to be far away from the Garden State. The FOX-owned operation announced Wednesday the Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers will be based in Ohio for the second season of the revived spring league.
Another Northeast Ohio movie theater shutters: The Wake Up for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. When the coronavirus pandemic shut down movie theaters for months, many of our movie-watching habits changed for good. When was the last time you went to the movies?. There may be no...
NE Ohio chef remembers his cousin, the late big-leaguer Sal Bando
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Tim Bando, news of the death of former Major Leaguer Sal Bando brought back family memories from his childhood. When he thinks of Sal, he remembers a cousin warmly. And he also recalls the countless signed balls his big-league relative used to give him.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
From a Guardians fan favorite to a legendary coach, 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards honor NE Ohio’s finest
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Guardians fan favorite, a longtime football coach who has made it his mission to mentor players on and off the field, and a solid season on the diamond were among the honorees at the 23rd Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. The awards serve as a moment...
Boom's Pizza Opens Today in Lakewood
The new pizzeria comes from Ben Bebenroth of Spice Hospitality
Euclid man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the slaying of a Euclid man Thursday in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Hersie L. Wesson, 34, was found dead about 2:55 a.m., according to the office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner. He was in a driveway in the 600 block of East 108th Street, north of Helena Avenue.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
Cleveland Pierogi Week Is Back for the Second Year
Cleveland’s cuisine has diversified and upgraded in the last three decades from the years when those who didn’t crave steak, hamburger or kielbasa were pretty much out of luck. But many are still nostalgic for the eastern European cuisine their grandparents or great grandparents brought with them from Poland or Slovenia or Ukraine when they settled in Cleveland during the late 19th and the first half of the 20th centuries. And there’s been a new wave of young people recovering those roots, including the culinary ones.
WINNERS | 23rd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND — Rocket Mortage FieldHouse played host to the 23rd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards on Wednesday night. The event was hosted by Cleveland Browns legend and 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Joe Thomas. Below is a list of all of the awards that were handed out...
Cuyahoga County home prices up for 10th straight year; see city-by-city details
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Median home prices were up in nearly every community in Cuyahoga County last year, from east to west and from lower to higher priced cities and villages. Overall, the median for single-family homes increased by $10,000 to $165,000 in 2022, marking the 10th straight year of gains. Prices were up in both the city of Cleveland and the suburbs, an analysis of property records by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer found.
