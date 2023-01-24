Read full article on original website
Driver who died in crash fleeing police had history of crime
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas felon fleeing police died from injuries in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Sheriff IDs Kan. man who died after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle have identified the man who died as 30-year-old Joseph Austin Smith of Wichita, according to the Sumner County Sheriff. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street...
Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
OSHA cites Kansas plant after employee fatally injured
KINGMAN, Kan. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration this week issued a Citation and Notification of Penalty to Great Lakes Polymer Technologies LLC, which operates as FabPro Polymers in Kingman. Multiple serious violations were cited. The OSHA report noted that on August 4, 2022, an employee was fatally...
Homicide: Woman found 63-year-old Kan. man dead in his home
SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities investigating a man's death as a homicide. Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Officers contacted a 53-year-old woman who reported finding 63-year-old Loyd...
Kan. man admits selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY– A Kansas man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to the United State's attorney. According to court documents, Javyn Johnson, 24, of Wichita sold Chanelle Pratt, 29, of Wichita, what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, Pratt was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
EPA fines Kan. landowner $50K for illegal dumping in streams
LENEXA, KAN. — Landowner Stan Jost of Newton will pay a $50,000 civil penalty to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act, according to a media release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The agency said Jost placed felled trees and other debris in approximately 4,155 feet...
