Pennsylvania State

Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places

By George Stockburger, Madison Montag
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see.

In a memo originally posted Monday and later republished Tuesday, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, which would put restrictions such as “permitted locations for performances, age of the intended audience, and the scope and appeal for prurient interest.”

“As a defined adult oriented business, drag shows in Pennsylvania will have commonsense restrictions such as the permitted location of performances, age of the intended audience, and the scope and appeal for prurient interest,” stated Mastriano’s memo.

In a statement to abc27 on Tuesday, Mastriano said “it is disheartening that legislation like this is needed. Parents have a right to know their children are not being exposed to sexually charged content in a public forum. Drag shows that appeal to minors on school property, libraries, and other public places should not be accepted in any functioning society. My legislation will ensure that this is no longer occurs in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

The memo was posted to the State Senate website and later taken down on Monday evening after being reviewed by abc27. The memo was later reposted on Tuesday morning. No other State Senators were listed as co-sponsors of the bill.

In the memo Mastriano referenced two drag show performances he says were attended by minors, including one at Hempfield School District in Lancaster County last year.

In a picture at Hempfield High School, a teacher was shown standing with what appears to be four drag queens during an after-hours event for student members of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

The picture showed the guests in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have their backside exposed. The teacher was placed on administrative leave and the district did not comment on any further discipline.

It’s not known how many students or staff attended the after-hour show and the district apologized, saying a new guest policy would be established.

Mastriano, who represents Franklin and Adams Counties, lost the November 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Josh Shapiro by nearly 800,000 votes.

abc27 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans for comment on the memo.

Comments / 164

Dark Shadows
3d ago

I propose a bill banning Doug MastRINO himself, the denier of Climate Change, he who would be ruler over Pennsylvania, a January 6th upster! Overall, nothing but trouble!

Reply(7)
66
Guest
3d ago

Why is this even an issue? No wonder todays kids are screwed up! How would a drag show benefit shaping young minds? You thought clowns scare kids, Drag Queens look even scarier!…lmao! For real, they should keep drag queens out of the schools unless they offer an explanation to why men dress up as women. Is it part of their sexuality, personality disorder or due to mental illness or all the above? Still, that should be saved for psychology class in high school.What are gonna do next, have schizophrenics give lectures on government surveillance and people that stole money from them?…lmao!

Reply(15)
42
ryan sheffield
3d ago

I think drag shows should be something that's done in private not in the public eye I don't want my two-year-old son growing up seeing that disgusting s*** and having to explain to him what it is I shouldn't have to explain it to him you should not be seeing it thank God somebody's finally standing up to make some laws that ban this type of behavior in public

Reply
12
