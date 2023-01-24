Places to visit in Gillette, WY. Gillette, Wyoming, is a small city in Campbell County. Founded in 1891, it is the county seat. This small town is known for its railroad heritage and has many historical attractions, such as the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum. It also has the AVA Community Art Center, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, and the Dalbey Memorial Park.

