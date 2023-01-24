Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
400 Campbell children sign up for Imagination Library
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Imagination Library of Campbell County Project Coordinators Riley Dilts and Emily Haefele said in a Jan. 26 PRECorp Foundation news release that about 400 Campbell County children signed up for the program in late 2022. Dilts and Haefele launched the local contingent of the national Dolly...
county17.com
Nearly $50K raised through 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off
GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a night of competition, good music, and no small amount of heat as over a thousand chili lovers filed into the Cam-Plex Wyoming Center on Jan. 21 for the 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off. Every year for the last 36 years, the Charity Chili Cook-off...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 21
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license January 15 through January 21. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Gillette, Wyoming
Places to visit in Gillette, WY. Gillette, Wyoming, is a small city in Campbell County. Founded in 1891, it is the county seat. This small town is known for its railroad heritage and has many historical attractions, such as the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum. It also has the AVA Community Art Center, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, and the Dalbey Memorial Park.
county17.com
Obituaries: Rhodes Jr.; Shuck
George H. Rhodes Jr.: June 2, 1949 — January 22, 2023. George H. Rhodes, Jr. was born on June 2, 1949 to George Henry Rhodes Sr. and Lela Gay (Longshore) Rhodes. George was born in Emporia but raised and educated in Madison and Strong City, Kansas. When George completed...
county17.com
Campbell County Health trustee Kristina Leslie resigns; applications open to fill role
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Board Trustee Kristina Leslie has submitted her resignation, which has been accepted by Board Chairman Alan Stuber. “It was a great pleasure to work with Ms. Leslie and we thank her for all her contributions to the Quality and Safety, Board Scholarship, and Community Behavioral Health Steering Committee,” Stuber said. “Her knowledge and experience in the behavior health clinical setting will be irreplaceable.”
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 24
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
county17.com
GCCD financials set to carry college through September
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s newest community college can breathe a little easier with financial forecasts reportedly indicating funding levels that will carry the institution through September. According to Dr. Anne Larsen, vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer, the Gillette Community College District ended December 2022...
county17.com
With technology’s help, Campbell County starts to clean up property records
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County is cleaning up land — in a technical way, parcel by parcel. Public Works Director Matt Olsen said that the department is evaluating the status of the county’s properties, making corrections where there are discrepancies in records and determining whether the county should hold onto certain properties.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 26, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Stalking, Jan. 25, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers will cite a...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 27
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/27/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26:. At 7:46 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 50 and Boxelder Road for a two-vehicle collision. One patient was transported to the hospital. At 8:13 a.m. to the 1200 block of Raymond...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
Campbell County considers merit increases for employees
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County staff and officials are reviewing whether and how to give county employees merit increases. Human Resources Executive Director Brandy Elder said at the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting that no county employee has received a merit pay increase in salary in three years.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Comments / 0