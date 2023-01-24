ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, WY

400 Campbell children sign up for Imagination Library

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Imagination Library of Campbell County Project Coordinators Riley Dilts and Emily Haefele said in a Jan. 26 PRECorp Foundation news release that about 400 Campbell County children signed up for the program in late 2022. Dilts and Haefele launched the local contingent of the national Dolly...
Nearly $50K raised through 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off

GILLETTE, Wyo. – It was a night of competition, good music, and no small amount of heat as over a thousand chili lovers filed into the Cam-Plex Wyoming Center on Jan. 21 for the 2023 Charity Chili Cook-Off. Every year for the last 36 years, the Charity Chili Cook-off...
(PHOTOS) Campbell aquatic center to break ground this spring

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Short Elliott Hendrickson, or SEH, architect Alex Jauch said Jan. 24 in a parking lot conversation after the school board meeting that he anticipates construction of Campbell County School District’s new aquatic center will begin around April. Jauch, who’s managing the design team and helping...
Things to Do in Gillette, Wyoming

Places to visit in Gillette, WY. Gillette, Wyoming, is a small city in Campbell County. Founded in 1891, it is the county seat. This small town is known for its railroad heritage and has many historical attractions, such as the Frontier Relics and Auto Museum. It also has the AVA Community Art Center, the Campbell County Rockpile Museum, and the Dalbey Memorial Park.
Obituaries: Rhodes Jr.; Shuck

George H. Rhodes Jr.: June 2, 1949 — January 22, 2023. George H. Rhodes, Jr. was born on June 2, 1949 to George Henry Rhodes Sr. and Lela Gay (Longshore) Rhodes. George was born in Emporia but raised and educated in Madison and Strong City, Kansas. When George completed...
Campbell County Health trustee Kristina Leslie resigns; applications open to fill role

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Health Board Trustee Kristina Leslie has submitted her resignation, which has been accepted by Board Chairman Alan Stuber. “It was a great pleasure to work with Ms. Leslie and we thank her for all her contributions to the Quality and Safety, Board Scholarship, and Community Behavioral Health Steering Committee,” Stuber said. “Her knowledge and experience in the behavior health clinical setting will be irreplaceable.”
Campbell County divorces through January 24

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Jan. 19 through Jan 24. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jamie...
GCCD financials set to carry college through September

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Wyoming’s newest community college can breathe a little easier with financial forecasts reportedly indicating funding levels that will carry the institution through September. According to Dr. Anne Larsen, vice president of administrative services and chief financial officer, the Gillette Community College District ended December 2022...
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Jan. 27

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Theft, Jan. 26, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to the...
C17 Crime Clips for Tuesday, Jan. 24

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Shoplifting, Jan. 23, S. Douglas Highway, GPD. Officers responded to Walmart...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 26

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Stalking, Jan. 25, E. 7th Street, GPD. Officers will cite a...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Jan. 27

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wednesday, January 26, 2023, Wyoming Highway Patrol announced the passing of Retired Lt. Mike Johnson. Lt. Johnson passed away on Jan 23, 2023. Mike worked for Wyoming Highway Patrol for 30 years and retired in 2004. At Lt. Johnsons’ request, a family graveside service...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/27/2023)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Jan. 26:. At 7:46 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 50 and Boxelder Road for a two-vehicle collision. One patient was transported to the hospital. At 8:13 a.m. to the 1200 block of Raymond...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 25

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County considers merit increases for employees

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County staff and officials are reviewing whether and how to give county employees merit increases. Human Resources Executive Director Brandy Elder said at the Board of Commissioners’ Jan. 17 meeting that no county employee has received a merit pay increase in salary in three years.
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 26

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

