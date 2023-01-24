Read full article on original website
Atlanta Activists at 'Stop Cop City' Aren’t Backing Down After Police Kill Protester
The movement to stop the construction of a controversial police training facility in Atlanta gained international attention this past week, after sweeps of forest protest encampments resulted in dozens of arrests, terrorism charges, and the police killing of an activist. Members of Atlanta’s burgeoning “Stop Cop City” movement were rattled...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
City of Atlanta ignored outcry against spending $90M on ‘Cop City’
As I sit down on this cold January morning to share my thoughts on the events that unfolded on Saturday, Jan. 21, I’m left with the reality that we must have an honest discussion about where we are and why. I am a sixth-generation Georgian. I am a son...
Young Dro's anti-gun violence initiative debuts in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Hip-hop artist Young Dro is launching an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta's youth. The rapper sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to talk in-depth about a timely community program that he’s launching called “It Still Takes A Village.”. Young Dro, who grew...
Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say
ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
Georgia Gov. Kemp vows to protect businesses from protestors after anti-police riot in downtown Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday said the state sent a strong message after the arrest of the six suspects accused of domestic terrorism when protests devolved into chaos.
More votes are required before medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia
ATLANTA — Residents could soon see a breakthrough in a nearly 8-year struggle to get patients legal access to medical cannabis here in Georgia. On Thursday, 11Alive learned Wednesday’s Access to Medical Cannabis Commission vote to approve proposed medical marijuana regulations was the first in a series of steps still needed to finalize regulations for dispensaries to actually open.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia renews ESAP for seniors
ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes
ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, Attorney General Chris Carr outlined his approach to prosecuting eighteen demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. “This is not a scare-tactic. We’re serious. Do not come to Georgia and engage in acts of violence,” said Carr. All eighteen are tied to...
Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023
2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency, deploys National Guard after violent protests
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has called up 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops. The State of...
DeKalb DA is recusing herself from deadly 'Cop City' shooting -- but not case surrounding protesters
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation involving the deadly law enforcement shooting at the future site of Atlanta's police training facility, state authorities announced Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston voluntarily recused herself from...
claytoncrescent.org
State rep collapses at Gold Dome
UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center
So far 18 people have been detained in metro Atlanta on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the movement opposing Atlanta’s new training center, which would be built on 85 currently forested acres in southern DeKalb County. Those charged over the last month are, in fact, largely from out of state. Generally speaking, they’re college educated and lack prior criminal records. They’re predominantly white.
‘We’re being terrorized:’ Southwest Atlanta neighbors say they’re being kept up all night by gunfire
ATLANTA — People living in one southwest Atlanta neighborhood said they keep hearing gunfire in the middle of the night. “Somebody is either going to get hurt or killed,” said resident Ron Ali. Ali shared surveillance video with Channel 2′s Audrey Washington. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out-of-state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Wednesday's $526 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the half billion dollar Powerball jackpot on Wednesday -- but in Georgia, there were two big winners. The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25 were 9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18. The Power Play was 2x. With no $526 million winner Wednesday, the estimated grand prize increases...
