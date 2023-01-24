ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia groups and activists respond to violent protests in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Following a string of recent violent incidents in Atlanta, two groups are speaking out over the city’s proposed public safety training center. A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office confirmed to Atlanta News First they are seeking to prosecute 18 people for domestic...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Young Dro's anti-gun violence initiative debuts in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hip-hop artist Young Dro is launching an anti-gun violence initiative aimed at helping Atlanta's youth. The rapper sat down with 11Alive’s Neima Abdulahi to talk in-depth about a timely community program that he’s launching called “It Still Takes A Village.”. Young Dro, who grew...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman wanted for creating fake policies under company 'Dirt-Cheap Insurance,' investigators say

ATLANTA — Georgia's top insurance official is searching for a 21-year-old woman his office said sells fake insurance policies under the company name Dirt-Cheap Insurance. Oluwatosin Oyediran, of Ellenwood, is wanted on charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception, according to a news release from Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Office. Regulators said the latest accusations against her are tied to a Douglas County case.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

More votes are required before medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia

ATLANTA — Residents could soon see a breakthrough in a nearly 8-year struggle to get patients legal access to medical cannabis here in Georgia. On Thursday, 11Alive learned Wednesday’s Access to Medical Cannabis Commission vote to approve proposed medical marijuana regulations was the first in a series of steps still needed to finalize regulations for dispensaries to actually open.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia renews ESAP for seniors

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Human Services recently received approval to renew the simplified application process for SNAP. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) announced approval from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service to renew Georgia’s Elderly Simplified Application Project (ESAP) through Jan. 31, 2028. ESAP is a federal demonstration project that seeks to simplify the SNAP application and verification process for eligible households. SNAP applications are eligible for ESAP if all eligible household members are age 60 or older and have no earned income.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would add GBI clout to Georgia terrorism probes

ATLANTA — Georgia would have more leeway to pursue domestic terrorism cases if a state Senate bill becomes law. In Georgia, criminal charges of domestic terrorism have been pretty rare – until recently. When violence erupted Saturday in downtown Atlanta among folks protesting a new public safety training...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023

2022 was a year of escalating interest rates and plunging market activity, as the Federal Reserve attempted to calm the housing hysteria from the year before. The pandemic prompted record-low mortgage rates, converting the market into one where demand outweighed supply, and home sellers benefited over buyers. The post Atlanta-area housing and rental market predictions for 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

DeKalb DA is recusing herself from deadly 'Cop City' shooting -- but not case surrounding protesters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation involving the deadly law enforcement shooting at the future site of Atlanta's police training facility, state authorities announced Wednesday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation made the announcement after DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston voluntarily recused herself from...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
claytoncrescent.org

State rep collapses at Gold Dome

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: CORRECTS recognition date of Dr. Indrakrishnan. A state representative from Richmond County passed out during a press conference at the Georgia State Capitol Wednesday. Rep. Karlton Howard (D-129) fainted on the House steps and was immediately rendered aid by Rep. Dr. Michelle Au (D-50), an anaesthesiologist who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center

So far 18 people have been detained in metro Atlanta on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the movement opposing Atlanta’s new training center, which would be built on 85 currently forested acres in southern DeKalb County. Those charged over the last month are, in fact, largely from out of state. Generally speaking, they’re college educated and lack prior criminal records. They’re predominantly white.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out-of-state activists fueling training center protests, KSU prof says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The violent protests that occurred this weekend over the proposed Atlanta Police Training Center are stemming from a decentralized movement that is spanning the nation. “You’re going to bring people who may have anti-government fringe politics, anti-authority that are also nested within this far...
ATLANTA, GA
