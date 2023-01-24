Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
abcnews4.com
Orangeburg County murder suspect extradited back to SC
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A West Columbia man accused of fatally shooting his child's mother has returned to South Carolina. Antar Antonio Jeter, 47, was extradited from Virginia to South Carolina on Jan. 24. The extradition was announced by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office (OCSO). Jeter is charged...
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man who has been accused of killing the mother of his child and then taking his daughter several states away has been brought back to South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said that Antar Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on...
Security is tight at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's a tight ship operation in Walterboro, South Carolina, this week at the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Security is of utmost importance when dealing with a nationally spotlighted double homicide court trial. There's been a 24/7 security presence at the courthouse these past three days of...
Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC
WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets
WALTERBORO, S.C. — After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that...
Alex Murdaugh didn't cry over dead wife and son, first officer on scene said
WALTERBORO, S.C. — The first officer to arrive after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report his wife and son were seriously hurt noted at the attorney's double murder trial Thursday that the suspect was upset but that he had no tears in his eyes. During the first day of...
Body cam footage of scene shown in Murdaugh trial
Alex Murdaugh looked close to collapsing at times as first-responder body cam video was shown to the jury in day four of his double murder trial in Colleton County.
Here's what we learned during opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — On Wednesday, jurors were selected and attorneys made opening statements in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, the disbarred South Carolina lawyer charged with killing his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman began Wednesday’s session by whittling the pool of 122 possible jurors down to a pool...
Alex Murdaugh trial: Judge to allow gun expert testimony during trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — As prosecutors and defense lawyers prepare to choose a jury for South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, a judge decided to wait until the issues come up at trial to decide whether jurors hear evidence about blood spatter or other crimes Murdaugh is charged with.
wtoc.com
Judge approves Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit settlement for Buster, Maggie Murdaugh
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A judge has approved a settlement between the family of Mallory Beach, the young woman killed in a boat crash in 2019, and two of Alex Murdaugh’s family members, according to Beach family attorney Mark Tinsely. Maggie and Buster Murdaugh’s names have been dropped...
Judge likely to hear pre-trial motion on motive in Alex Murdaugh case
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — As the Colleton County Courthouse reopens Wednesday, Judge Clifton Newman may hear a pre-trial motion brought by Alex Murdaugh’s defense team regarding the state’s declaration that Murdaugh’s motive for killing his wife Maggie and his younger son Paul was to gain a continuance of a motion to compel discovery in a civil case.
First day of testimony in Alex Murdaugh trial includes first responders, a set of footprints, and tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The first day of testimony in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial began with first responders testifying what they saw when they arrived to the crime scene and the 911 call of Murdaugh asking for help. The day also saw Murdaugh get emotional multiple times, visibly...
Charleston City Paper
State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case
According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
FOX Carolina
Lawyer Lori's key takeaways from day 2 of Murdaugh trial
FOX Carolina's Zach Prelutsky sat down with a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band after the band's namesake died at 99. Patients and team members at Prisma Health Children's Hospital are celebrating 15 years of partnering with Upstate therapy dogs. Alex Murdaugh arrives at courthouse for day 3 of...
Local restaurants in Walterboro expecting new wave of customers during Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. — While jury selection is underway in the Murdaugh double murder trial, Walterboro locals say they haven’t seen much more business than usual, although that might change soon. Many locals say it's a little bit busier here than normal, who tell News 19 that because jury...
A judge ordered the removal of a portrait of Alex Murdaugh's grandfather from the courtroom at the start of his trial on charges of murdering his wife and son
Murdaugh has claimed that he found his family members dead, but prosecutors alleged that he killed his son with a shotgun and his wife with a rifle.
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
Affidavit: Man charged for shooting ex-girlfriend’s house on Johns Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing multiple charges after shooting into a Johns Island home Saturday, affidavits show. On January 21, a deputy responded to a Trucklands Road location following a report of a man firing a handgun at a home, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect, identified as Justin […]
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0