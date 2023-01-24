ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Bundy pleads guilty to trespassing outside hospital, says he wants to be 'left alone'

Former gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with the trial set for this week. The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022. Ada County Magistrate Judge Annie McDevitt sentenced Bundy to 90 days in jail, but suspended 78 days and credited him for the 12 days he already...
MERIDIAN, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial

ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals

Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
IDAHO STATE
PSU Collegio

‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far

I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
MOSCOW, ID
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Human trafficking training shines light on issue in Southern Idaho and beyond

When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
NAMPA, ID
KTVB

Suspect shot and killed by Boise Police Officer

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after he pulled out a weapon, the Boise Police Department said. Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) joined BPD officers in searching for the...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”

The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho cop fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Boise police officer shot and killed a man Monday while law enforcement officials were trying to take the man into custody on alleged felony charges, according to police. At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, city police officers and Idaho Department of Correction fugitive recovery agents were looking for the man in West Boise, the Boise Police Department said in a statement. Officers were trying to remove...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho Attorney General files immigration lawsuit against Biden administration

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office is filing a new lawsuit against the Biden administration. According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, the Biden administration earlier this month unveiled the expansion of an unlawful plan to parole illegal immigrants into the United States.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy