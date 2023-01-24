Read full article on original website
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.
Bundy pleads guilty to trespassing outside hospital, says he wants to be 'left alone'
Former gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday rather than proceed with the trial set for this week. The trespassing charge stems from an incident when Bundy refused to leave the property of St. Luke’s Hospital in Meridian in March 2022. Ada County Magistrate Judge Annie McDevitt sentenced Bundy to 90 days in jail, but suspended 78 days and credited him for the 12 days he already...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
Fruitland Police say they have recovered evidence and are testing for DNA
Fruitland police say they have recovered several pieces of evidence and are testing for DNA evidence. Police say they have sent the evidence to a private DNA lab and the results could take some time.
Central Washington man sentenced to 33 months in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl to Montana Reservation
GREAT FALLS — A Washington man who admitted to bringing methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation for distribution was sentenced today to 33 months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Hugo Gutierrez Rodriguez, aka...
eastidahonews.com
‘This is unfair.’ Victims’ families ask judge to reconsider camera ban in Daybell trial
ST. ANTHONY — Family members of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and Tammy Daybell are asking a judge to reconsider allowing cameras in the upcoming trial of Chad and Lori Daybell. The Daybells have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of JJ, Tylee and Tammy. Their trial, expected to last up to 10 weeks, is scheduled to begin in Ada County on April 3.
Armed, Dangerous South Idaho Fugitive Wanted By U.S. Marshals
Idaho authorities are searching for a wanted federal fugitive that is considered armed and dangerous and could very well be in southern Idaho. Have you seen Johnny Lee Martinez?. Johnny Lee Martinez, 41, is wanted for violating the terms of his supervised release from jail, according to his profile on...
Man who kidnapped young girl is released from prison, Canyon County Sheriff issues statement
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue is frustrated with the court's decision to release a man who was charged with kidnapping when he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a hotel in August of 2021. Brian Sangjoon Lee, 21, served a nine month prison sentence...
Proposed Idaho Senate Bill Would Prohibit Child Safety Investigations on Immunization Status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his...
PSU Collegio
‘TikTok detectives’ took the Idaho murder investigation too far
I am sure that most people know about the four murders of University of Idaho students that took place back in November. The tragic case blew up on social media quickly, with the entire country mourning the loss of students Maddy Mogan, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle. For...
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
eastidahonews.com
Attorney general questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in scores of Idaho schools
CALDWELL (Idaho Ed News) — Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy came...
Human trafficking training shines light on issue in Southern Idaho and beyond
When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
Idaho House to Vote on Bill to Pull State Funding From Cities for Refusing to Enforce Felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send...
KTVB
Suspect shot and killed by Boise Police Officer
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A man wanted on felony charges was shot and killed by an officer while being taken into custody after he pulled out a weapon, the Boise Police Department said. Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) joined BPD officers in searching for the...
Raul Labrador: “Caldwell Policy Appears To Violate Idaho Law”
The era of Raul Labrador's stewardship has begun in Idaho with another significant announcement. A few weeks ago, the attorney general announced that he would move to dismiss the trespassing charge against Meridian mom Sara Brady. As we've covered here, the Caldwell School District is currently embroiled in a controversy over implementing a 'woke' agenda upon students, parents, and teachers.
Someone in the Treasure Valley Is Posing As A Nampa Police Sgt.
First off, let's salute our local law enforcement for putting up with our BS day in and day out. Secondly, we have to specifically shout out Nampa police for their sense of humor in a situation that I would imagine would be infuriating to an actual officer. Who is Sgt....
Idaho cop fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — A Boise police officer shot and killed a man Monday while law enforcement officials were trying to take the man into custody on alleged felony charges, according to police. At about 4:30 p.m. Monday, city police officers and Idaho Department of Correction fugitive recovery agents were looking for the man in West Boise, the Boise Police Department said in a statement. Officers were trying to remove...
City of Boise claims former Office of Police Accountability director's lawsuit stemmed from his own 'negligence'
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise says the former Office of Police Accountability director's claims in his lawsuit stemmed from his "own negligence, fault, or legal responsibility." Jesus Jara was the Office of Police Accountability director before he was fired on Dec. 9 for allegedly watching police body...
kmvt
Idaho Attorney General files immigration lawsuit against Biden administration
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced his office is filing a new lawsuit against the Biden administration. According to a press release from the attorney general’s office, the Biden administration earlier this month unveiled the expansion of an unlawful plan to parole illegal immigrants into the United States.
Idaho State Police investigating DUI crash with apparent shot fired near Pinehurst
PINEHURST, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a DUI car crash after the suspect is believed to have fired a shot near Pinehurst, Idaho. Troopers responded to reports of an impaired driver in a truck traveling eastbound on I-90. A trooper tried to pull the 32-year-old Spokane man over, but the driver sped away.
