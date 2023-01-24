ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Biden acknowledges ‘White Lotus’ star is most famous person from Delaware in ‘SNL’ skit

By Sarah Polus
President Biden made a surprise cameo in actress Aubrey Plaza’s “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue over the weekend, celebrating the “White Lotus” star’s Delaware roots.

The first-time host started the show off with a joke about hailing from the same state as POTUS while telling the audience her family traveled from Delaware to New York for the taping.

“I was actually voted the most famous person from Delaware. I beat Joe Biden. That’s a fact,” Plaza said.

She added, “And we was pissed. He was livid. Look at this video he sent me.”

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ sells a record-setting 1.4M copies in a day

The screen then cut to a brief video of Biden.

“Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware and there’s no question about that,” Biden tells the first-time SNL host.

“We’re just grateful you made it out of White Lotus alive,” he added with a laugh.

Biden then tweeted the clip with the caption, “Just two Delawareans, live from New York.”

A poll of readers of Delaware’s News Journal newspaper in 2018 found that Plaza was the state’s most famous person — winning more votes than the next four nominees combined. Biden finished 6th.

Plaza’s production company jabbed Biden at the time, writing “What’s up @JoeBiden.”

Biden’s appearance on the show didn’t prevent SNL cast members from cracking jokes at his expense, however.

Rhode Island girl seeks police help in testing Santa’s DNA

Michael Che and Colin Jost poked fun at the ongoing classified documents investigation during their “ Weekend Update ” segment, joking that one of the classified Obama-era documents was Obama’s real birth certificate.

“It would have been so funny if they searched Biden’s garage and he had Hillary’s server,” Jost added.

